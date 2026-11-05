💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles in Juneau, AK Paying $60K+

Juneau has a few solid accounting and finance openings right now, including remote options and strong local benefits. If you’re numbers‑savvy and want steady work, these are worth a look.

Employer: TLINGIT HAIDA REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY

TLINGIT HAIDA REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY Location: Juneau, AK (on-site)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $30.84 – $40.09/hour (~$60,135 – $78,174/year DOE)

Handles general ledger work, reconciliations, bank recs, journal entries, and supports audits and payroll/vendor processing. Strong benefits package with comprehensive health, PERS retirement from date of hire, 13 paid holidays, PTO that grows with service, and paid professional development.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Remote – listed for Juneau, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00 – $25.00/hour

Fully remote accounting role focused on warranty recovery, daily transaction balancing, vendor communication, and analytics. Good fit if you like data, Excel, and working independently, with full-time benefits and a large national employer.

Employer: SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC)

Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.83 – $44.56/hour

Improves healthcare revenue cycle performance: charge capture, claims, denials, payer contracts, and workflow analysis. Comes with generous benefits including retirement, PTO, paid parental leave, and full health/dental/vision coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.