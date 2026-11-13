Junction City’s sales scene is busy right now, from local insurance to national healthcare brands. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: Lockton

Lockton Location: Junction City, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a commercial insurance book of business, from marketing and claims support to policy audits and renewals. Great fit if you have 3–7 years of client service, strong Microsoft Office skills, and like detailed, relationship-based work.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Location: Field-based, Kansas (any city, including Junction City area)

Field-based, Type: Full-time, people leader role

Salary: $116,000 – $186,300 base + sales incentive program

Lead a team selling advanced surgical products to hospitals and surgery centers. You’ll build facility-level account plans, coach reps, travel up to 60%, and tap into strong benefits, 401(k), pension, long-term incentives, company car, and generous PTO.

Employer: Meier Agency (Andrew Meier Inc.)

Location: Junction City, KS (B2B, in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000 per year (draw + commission & bonuses)

Train and mentor other sales reps while building your own supplemental insurance book of business. Offers weekly and monthly bonuses, lifetime vested renewals after 5 years, licensing reimbursement, fast track to leadership, and flexible schedule for driven, people-focused sellers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.