🍽️ Multiple Food Service Leadership Roles in Judsonia, AR

Judsonia’s food scene is growing fast, especially around the travel center on Hwy 13. If you’ve got restaurant experience and like leading a team, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC

LV Petroleum LLC Location: Judsonia, AR (9674 Hwy 13)

(9674 Hwy 13) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help open and run a brand-new Bojangles location. You’ll supervise the crew, keep guests happy, watch food quality and safety, and handle cash and inventory. Walk-in interviews are welcome weekdays 11–4 at the travel center, and there’s room to grow plus employee discounts on food and fuel.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC

Location: Judsonia, AR (9674 Hwy 13)

(9674 Hwy 13) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a bigger leadership role at a high-energy Sbarro inside one of the fastest-growing travel center companies. You’ll partner with the GM to run daily operations, lead and train the team, support scheduling and costs, and keep guests coming back. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and paid time off.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—polish your resume and stop by the travel center on Hwy 13 in Judsonia during walk-in hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.