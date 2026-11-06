⚠️ Nov 18 hearing on proposed gravel pit overlay near Nephi

⚠️ Public hearing on proposed gravel pit overlay near Nephi

The Juab County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

What: Zone change request from JDH Development, LLC to add the -G overlay zone to parcels XB00-1469-21 and XB00-1469-22 . The -G overlay means the property could be considered for a gravel pit operation .

Zone change request from to add the to parcels and . The means the property could be considered for a . When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Where: Juab County Commission Room, 160 N Main, Nephi

Who should care: Nearby landowners, neighbors, and anyone in Juab County with concerns or interest in land use and potential gravel pit operations in this area.

You can review the application and map of the exact area at the Juab County Planning Office, 160 N Main #117, Nephi, and in the materials linked below the official notice. Residents are invited to attend and share public comments at the hearing.