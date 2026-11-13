The Ramayana, now a central Hindu text, dates back to the writings of the sage Valmiki in the mid-first millennium BCE, with oral traditions that likely go back further. Alongside Homer’s Odyssey, it’s one of the oldest and most influential epic poems in human history. And, like Christopher Nolan’sThe Odyssey, it also received a lavish, big-screen treatment this year in the form ofRamayana: Rise of a Legend, the first half of a sprawling, monumentally expensive duology. However, the story’s most definitive adaptations may already be in our rearview, including a nearly 50-year-old comic book that made its story accessible to younger readers.

The colorful, 90-page “triple issue” Valmiki’s Ramayana was published in 1978 by the Indian imprint Amar Chitra Katha (which, when loosely translated, means Eternal Picture Stories). Also known as ACK Comics, the company was still in its infancy at the time, having been established in 1967 by founder Anant Pai. Lovingly known as Uncle Pai, he was also the creator of the popular Indian children’s anthology Tinkle, a mythology-inspired monthly comic series that would find a foothold in Indian popular culture in the 1980s.

However, ACK was much more directly concerned with mythology in its original form.As the story goes, Pai was inspired to found the imprint after watching a nationally televised quiz show in 1967, during which Indian schoolchildren could easily answer questions about Graeco-Roman stories, but were stumped by the basics of Hindu myths. India was a mere 20 years into its post-British independence at the time, but colonial influence had long taken hold in his home of Mumbai, then Bombay, where he had lived for most of his life.

While ACK’s first handful of comics in 1967 were western fairytales in Indian languages—stories like Little Red Riding Hood and The Wizard of Oz—ACK’s eleventh comic book was titled Krishna: Retold from the Bhagawat Puran. Spanning a mere 32 pages, it detailed the Hercules-like story of Krishna, the eighth and most mischievous avatar of the protector-god Vishnu, a central figure in the other key Hindu epic, the Mahabharata, which would receive its own ACK title in 1971. Other condensed mythologies would also follow, including short stories about Rama—the central character of the Ramayana, Vishnu’s seventh reincarnation—and his ape-like devotee Hanuman, the inspiration behind Dev Patel’s action movieMonkey Man.

However, it wasn’t until a decade into ACK’s existence that the company published a larger (although still abridged) version of the story. Valmiki’s Ramayana and other ACK comics can be bought in the United States on thecompany’s website and viaother major retailers, though digital scans have made their way around Internet archives for some time. Scripted by Subba Rao, with illustrations by Pratap Mulick, the 1978 comic is arguably one of the most recognizable versions of the epic, alongside the 1993 anime filmRamayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.

Much like the anime, the comic’s splendor is drawn from its lavish visual approach, with expressive characters in complex poses reminiscent of anatomical studies, or ancient South Indian Hindu temples. Key avatars of Vishnu, like Rama and Krishna, began to be depicted with blue skinduring the Mughal dynasty several centuries ago, a tradition ACK would reappropriate for easy and immediate visual coding, akin to a costume in a superhero comic. Although the violence would be toned down—blood, for instance, was frequently depicted with black ink instead of red—the visual contrast in each panel lends itself to immense detail in both the characters’ physiology and the architecture around them, creating a distinct sense of time and place.

The story’s basics reflect most adaptations across the last few centuries, with Rama, his wife Sita, and his brother Lakshmana being exiled from their kingdom in a tale of palace politics, with the siblings eventually having to rescue Sita after she’s kidnapped by the demon king Ravana—depicted here, as in many recent adaptations, with 10 heads side-by-side. The subsequent battle scenes are sketched with distinct action lines (many of them curved), creating a sense of momentum throughout the still images.

However, unlike most modern, more deific adaptations, the story precedes Rama’s heroic return—the origin of the Hindu festival Diwali—with a less savory element of his character from the original texts. Rama is suspicious of Sita having spent time as Ravana’s captive, so he puts her through a test of bodily purity by way of holy flame. And although she passes the test and the two live happily ever after in this version, this particular, misogynistic notion of “honor”—further detailed in the ACK comic The Sons of Rama: Luv & Kush—is largely absent from most film and TV tellings, including the recent movie. And yet, awareness of these elements of Valmiki’s tales continue to permeate the general understanding of the epic, often thanks to childhood memories.

Pai’s original endeavor, to broaden access to these stories outside the bounds of religious instruction, has been a resounding success. The endeavor clearly paid off given ACK’s influence on generations of Indian children and teens. However, its utility continues today, as a gateway for diaspora audiences—and potentially, non-South Asians curious about material like the Ramayana—to experience these stories in light of both eastern and western mythologies making a grand cinematic splash in 2026.

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