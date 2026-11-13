For Mei Liu and Kyong Han, the married duo behind the food blog Two Plaid Aprons, the title of their new cookbook, Fork & Chopsticks, is a literal description of their dinner table setting. There, you will find a fork right next to chopsticks set out together. The Dallas-based pair, who met in culinary school, bring two distinct backgrounds to their pages. Liu grew up working in her parents’ Chinese restaurant, while Han was raised on quick stews that are common in Korean home cooking. What began as a blog for sharing recipes with family became a viral Instagram account, and eventually, a physical cookbook, which was released Nov. 3. The result is a collection that pairs their Chinese and Korean heritages with their Southern upbringing, producing dishes like shrimp and grits, a Sichuan steak au poivre, and a carbonara that is a standout example of the book’s fusion spirit.

The two put their heart and soul into developing the recipes, some by reverse engineering restaurant meals at home, and others with five rounds of testing—like they did with the osmanthus honey ice cream. Their pork sung loaf had to beat the one at the local Chinese bakery to earn a spot in the cookbook, otherwise it wouldn’t make the cut. Every part of the book is full of care. Liu and Han even shot the photographs themselves at their dining table, working late-night shifts through two weeks of recipe testing, all with one goal: making Asian cooking approachable for anyone, whether they’re a first-time cook or a seasoned one.

JoySauce caught up with the pair to talk about their relationship with food and how their journey brought them to their debut cookbook.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Anjana Pawa: How did Two Plaid Aprons evolve from a blog into a cookbook?

Mei Liu: We started Two Plaid Aprons as a blog to share recipes with friends and family because we were the people everyone came to for cooking advice. We realized blogging could also become a sustainable career, so we started making videos for Instagram and TikTok to bring people to the site. After about six months, some videos went viral, and social media became a business of its own. We had always dreamed of publishing a physical cookbook because we're cookbook collectors ourselves. We went to culinary school and have always used cookbooks for inspiration and reference. When readers started asking whether they could buy our recipes in a book, we realized it might actually be possible.

AP: Mei, your parents owned a Chinese restaurant when you were growing up. How did that shape your relationship with food?

ML: I grew up in the restaurant. When I was 5 or 6, my parents would ask me to bring dishes to customers' tables. By the time I was around 9, I was helping with basic cooking tasks, like frying things. For a long time, I swore I would never work in food. We worked every day, from morning until night, including holidays. My routine was school, the restaurant, and then repeating the whole thing the next day. I enjoyed interacting with customers and seeing them smile, but I didn't want that to be my future.

That changed during my junior or senior year of high school. I discovered a love of food, especially baking. I'm a math and science person, so recipes appealed to me because they gave me a framework to follow. But I also realized how much I enjoyed making people happy through food. That inspired me to pursue culinary school.

From left, pan-seared snapper with persimmon pomegranate salsa and Hainanese-style chicken claypot. Photos by Mei Liu and Kyong Han

AP: Kyong, your path into cooking was different. What inspired you to choose a culinary career?

Kyong Han: My parents ran a dry-cleaning business, so my mom would come home and quickly put dinner together. My grandparents lived with us, too, and they were always cooking. They would make stews, bone broths, and kimchi. Looking back, I wish I had learned more of their recipes before my grandmother passed away. In high school, I took a culinary program. I had planned to become an architect, but the class completely changed my mind. Cooking felt more fun and made me happier. My parents weren't thrilled because they wanted me to have a stable professional career, but I knew I wanted to work in food.

I eventually became interested in fine dining and bought my first cookbook, which was Thomas Keller's The French Laundry. Living in California showed me how expansive cooking could be. I wanted to learn as much as possible, so I went to culinary school and began working in restaurants. And that's how Mei and I met.

AP: Your cookbook is called Fork and Chopsticks. What does that title say about your food and your backgrounds?

ML: We wanted a title that represented the cookbook's blend of Chinese and Korean influences, our American upbringing, and the flavors we love. It took a few attempts to find the right one, but Fork and Chopsticks captured that mix.

KH: People often assume Asian food is always eaten with chopsticks, but that's not necessarily true. At my family's table, we'd usually have a fork, chopsticks, and a spoon. Different dishes call for different utensils, and some can be eaten with all three. The title reflects our upbringing and the way we actually eat. Our food isn't limited to one culture or one tradition. It's a melting pot of our heritage, our experiences, and the foods we've enjoyed along the way.

From left, Korean sausage bread and creamy Thai curry shrimp noodles. Photos by Mei Liu and Kyong Han

AP: The book includes both approachable recipes and more adventurous flavor combinations. How do you develop those dishes?

KH: Sometimes we'll try something at a restaurant and immediately think about how we could make it at home. We then adapt it to be more practical for home cooks, using ingredients people might already have rather than requiring them to buy an entirely new pantry. Other recipes come from experimenting with whatever is in the refrigerator. I enjoy combining flavors that might initially seem unusual, especially when one ingredient can balance another and make it more approachable.

AP: Which recipes are you especially proud of?

ML: I'm particularly proud of the baking section, especially the scallion pork sung loaf. Pork sung was part of my morning routine growing up, and I wanted to incorporate it into a bread recipe. Kyong also challenged me to make a loaf that was better than what people could easily buy at a Chinese bakery. Baking takes a lot of testing, so I'm proud of how those recipes came together.

KH: My favorite is the Sichuan steak au poivre. It's a playful take on the classic dish, using Sichuan peppercorns. Some people are hesitant about their numbing sensation, but cooking them with butter mellows that effect and brings the sauce together beautifully.

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