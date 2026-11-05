OUT Museum archives the Chinese queer story in its mother tongue

There is power in hearing a queer narrative told in the mother tongue of the story-bearers—in seeing, hearing, and reading about those like ourselves in the language we grew up speaking.

Earlier this year, the world’s first Mandarin queer museum—OUT Museum (出博物馆)—opened in San Francisco. The name OUT, and its Chinese name 出, stand for “coming out of the closet,” but also refer to the long-winded journey embarked by queer Chinese folks to get their stories out in front of a larger, global audience.

The museum was founded by Xiangqi, whose name means “thinking,” and is often used in reminiscence of bygone eras and significant memories. Serendipitously, the multi-layered meaning aligns with the museum’s goal to serve as a platform for Chinese queer visibility and an archive of Chinese queer history.

“This name was a reflection of the way LGBTQ+ folks in China were living. We’ve all gathered in the digital space during the earliest days. Although the Internet back then provided a decent level of anonymity, we were still very concerned about our real identity being exposed. So back then, we’d just refer to each other with online pseudonyms, English names, or nicknames,” Xiangqi, whose own name started out as an online nickname but soon became her official identifier, tells me.

Xiangqi’s journey with advocacy, organizing, and community archiving began in 2002, which laid the foundation and core principles that guide today’s OUT Museum. Starting off without any IT background, Xiangqi launched her first website—Where Flowers Bloom (花开的地方), an online forum for Chinese lesbians to connect with each other—in 2002 after a year of preparation. The site ran from 2002-9, during which Xiangqi connected with more Internet friends who identified as LGBTQ+. “By the time the site shut down, we had about 70,000 to 80,000 members,” Xiangqi recalls.

While small offline gatherings were part of the community’s regular programming since the beginning, the real transition from online space making to offline organizing happened when Xiangqi established the first grassroots queer organization, Shanghai Nv​'ai (上海女爱), in 2005—a year when many major cities in China, such as Beijing and Chengdu, saw the earliest structured organizing of Chinese queer folks. Even today, these cities remain crucial hubs for queer visibility, archiving, and advocacy. “Lesbians in China faced a unique situation,” Xiangqi says. “During that time, most attention on queer culture was focused on gay men. So we started this lesbian grassroots organization in order to have more in-person programming, such as movie screenings and peer gatherings.”

While Xiangqi never thought about opening a museum back then, she was always drawn to community archiving. Shanghai Nv’ai published the city’s very first lesbian oral history publication—Their Love Says (她们的爱在说), in which Xiangqi and her team interviewed lesbians between the ages of 20 and 40 about their personal stories. This hands-on experience, coupled with Xiangqi’s time in Los Angeles where she stumbled upon One Archives—the queer archive at the University of South California Libraries that was initiated by a one-man team—planted the seeds for building something more comprehensive, lasting, and all-encompassing in her heart.

The real pivoting point came when China went into lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing political and censorship pressure, as well as increased difficulties in hosting in-person events, Xiangqi and her co-organizers returned their attention to the digital world. “As someone who was born in the 70s, I didn’t have anything to turn to when it comes to LGBTQ+ community building,” she says. “But that blankness also allowed us to radically imagine what we can do. So when physical gathering became impossible, we told ourselves now would be the time to go back in history and document China’s queer history.”

The idea quickly turned into a proposal that drafted up the rough shape of OUT Museum. The fundraiser that followed was met with shocking enthusiasm from China’s queer community with more than 2,000 people pledging to the crowdfunding campaign in the first month. However, Xiangqi and her team’s ambition, as well as the Chinese queer community’s desire for an indiscriminative, national archive, were met with discouragement from the Chinese government. As the pandemic unfolded, the severity of censorship around queer identities also deepened. An oppressive cloud hung low above China’s queer community, forcing them to retreat further into the background.

That was when Xiangqi was offered a visiting scholar opportunity by a professor at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., who was sympathetic to the difficulties Chinese advocates faced and hoped to offer a break from the suppressive, unsafe environment. Except this turned out to be the beginning of a new chapter in Xiangqi’s archival project.

In 2024, Xiangqi connected with the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco. The center, having heard about Xiangqi’s OUT Museum concept, suggested a three-month experimental exhibition to turn the idea of a Chinese queer museum archive into something tangible. The exhibition connected Xiangqi with overseas Chinese queer folks sharing her passion and ideology, while carrying unique perspectives and lived experience as immigrants or international students. “Many of them mentioned that seeing this exhibition gave them hope and validation. Because they were questioning if, being overseas Chinese, they still had the right to advocate for queer folks living in China,” Xiangqi says, adding that those conversations helped her realize that she could continue to support Chinese queer folks from San Francisco.

"I see us as sparkles scattered in different fields and places. If we keep on carrying that light, eventually we might finally gather and really light up the sky."

“I think China’s policy and censorship on queer folks is only going to become tighter, especially with how few organizations are still operating domestically,” she says. “There’s no blueprint for Chinese queer advocacy, so I think what matters is we’re still stumbling forward. I see us as sparkles scattered in different fields and places. If we keep on carrying that light, eventually we might finally gather and really light up the sky.”

Currently, OUT Museum showcases Chinese queer artists in various disciplines and is raising funds for a long-term cultural initiative, The Archives Breathing Project, which is dedicated to “preserving, revitalizing, and disseminating LGBTQ+ history and memory within the Chinese-speaking world.”

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