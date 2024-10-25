Open in App
    One of Washington's most dangerous intersections is nearly fixed. Here's an update

    By Mike Kramer, Peoria Journal Star,

    2 days ago

    The realignment of the intersection of Nofsinger Road and Boyd Parkway in Washington is nearly complete, and Washington city engineer Dennis Carr said the road could be open by Thanksgiving.

    “The contractor (Gensini Excavating) is working on the final installation of the traffic signals,” he said. “We are also waiting on Ameren to install a transformer to deliver power to the signal cabinet before the lights can be activated.”

    Crews are preparing to mark the pavement and are continuing to work on final grading and erosion control measures, Carr added. Two cul-de-sacs at Nofsinger Road and Willow Street will be paved in the next few weeks. Gensini has ordered street signs and will install them when the grading is complete.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LAOu_0wLS3yrk00

    Previously: City of Washington is fixing one of its most dangerous intersections. Here's what we know

    Washington secured about $7 million in federal and state grant money for the realignment project. That included $4 million in federal funds through the office of U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.), and $3 million through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Improvement Program. According to Carr, the project was necessary because the intersection of Nofsinger Road and Boyd Parkway is excessively skewed, making it one of Washington’s most hazardous intersections .

    “It's skewed geometrics and lack of signalization," Carr said, "have resulted in a large volume of accidents at this location."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eb7Mh_0wLS3yrk00

    The new .6-mile road resulting from the construction will connect Nofsinger Road with Santa Fe Road to the north and Dallas Road to the south. Carr said the new intersection will enhance traffic safety because it will be better aligned and signalized.

    Peoria roads: Here are 5 major road projects coming in 2024

    More information on the project is available at ci.washington.il.us.

    This article originally appeared on Journal Star: One of Washington's most dangerous intersections is nearly fixed. Here's an update

