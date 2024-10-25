One of Washington's most dangerous intersections is nearly fixed. Here's an update

The realignment of the intersection of Nofsinger Road and Boyd Parkway in Washington is nearly complete, and Washington city engineer Dennis Carr said the road could be open by Thanksgiving.

“The contractor (Gensini Excavating) is working on the final installation of the traffic signals,” he said. “We are also waiting on Ameren to install a transformer to deliver power to the signal cabinet before the lights can be activated.”

Crews are preparing to mark the pavement and are continuing to work on final grading and erosion control measures, Carr added. Two cul-de-sacs at Nofsinger Road and Willow Street will be paved in the next few weeks. Gensini has ordered street signs and will install them when the grading is complete.

Washington secured about $7 million in federal and state grant money for the realignment project. That included $4 million in federal funds through the office of U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.), and $3 million through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Improvement Program. According to Carr, the project was necessary because the intersection of Nofsinger Road and Boyd Parkway is excessively skewed, making it one of Washington’s most hazardous intersections .

“It's skewed geometrics and lack of signalization," Carr said, "have resulted in a large volume of accidents at this location."

The new .6-mile road resulting from the construction will connect Nofsinger Road with Santa Fe Road to the north and Dallas Road to the south. Carr said the new intersection will enhance traffic safety because it will be better aligned and signalized.

More information on the project is available at ci.washington.il.us.

