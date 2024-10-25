Open in App
    • Journal Star

    New federal grant brings Peoria airport tower project $13.5 million closer to full funding

    By Mike Kramer, Peoria Journal Star,

    2 days ago

    Just two days after hosting a ground-breaking ceremony for a new control tower at General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport , the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Peoria (MAAP) received some good financial news.

    MAAP will receive a $13.51 million grant for the project from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) announced Wednesday.

    The grant is the third batch of funding for a new air traffic control tower. Illinois’ congressional delegation had previously secured $30 million in federal grants for the tower from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Federal Aviation Administration .

    “We’re excited to receive this new grant, which significantly closes the gap to completing this project,” said Gene Olson, MAAP’s director of airports. “We’re now within reach of having this project fully funded. The timing of the grant coming right after our groundbreaking on Monday is perfect and gives us confidence that we’ll see this project completed in a timely fashion.”

    The latest grant brings the total amount of federal funding for the tower project to $43.51 million. Combined with the airport’s share of $2.29 million to match the grant money, the total funds in place for the project is $45.8 million. Olson estimated MAAP would need about $13.5 million more to fully fund the new tower.

    The new tower will meet all FAA requirements for visibility on all required parts of the airfield, as well as meeting health, fire egress, and Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The new structure will be 146 feet tall. The current tower stands approximately 90 feet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPuyM_0wLS3js500

    This article originally appeared on Journal Star: New federal grant brings Peoria airport tower project $13.5 million closer to full funding

