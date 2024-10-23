'Major blight removal': This embattled former Peoria market will be torn down

A long-dilapidated building in South Peoria that once housed markets will be torn down.

Known commonly as the Southside Market Building, which sits at 4103 SW Adams Street, the structure will be torn down on a "fast-track" demolition process, Peoria Community Development Director Joe Dulin told the Peoria City Council on Tuesday night.

"If you've entered the city of Peoria through Bartonville coming into Peoria you've probably seen the eyesore for multiple, multiple years," Dulin said.

A roof collapse and bowing wall at the building allowed the city to fast-track the demolition process, Dulin said.

"This will be big blight removal," Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said.

The city council unanimously approved the demolition of the building on Tuesday night and also allocated $200,000 for the demolition. The $200,000 allocation is more than the project bid out for because the city thinks it may encounter environmental issues inside the building, Dulin said.

Demolition hopefully will be completed within the next two and a half months. After demolition, the city's legal department will work to obtain the lot, Dulin said.

Peoria stores: Remembering your favorite retro retailers in Peoria: Bergner's, K's, Ben Franklin and more

The building housed the Adams Street Market, which closed in 2008. It has since changed hands three times. Most recently, Global One Properties Inc. sold the building to JB Distribution Market of SLC for $175,000 in December 2022.

Multiple actions have been filed against the property by the City of Peoria in the past year. In October, the city filed a $449 lien on the building for costs incurred while removing overgrown weeds and litter from the property. In February, the city filed two liens on the property for weed and litter removal totaling $924 and $119. A large lien of $2,002 was filed against the property by the city of Peoria in February for unpaid storm water utility fees.

The city issued an intent to demolish the building in August.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 'Major blight removal': This embattled former Peoria market will be torn down