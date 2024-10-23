This Peoria karaoke bar was denied a liquor license. Here's why

A proposed karaoke bar for W. Main Street in Peoria had its liquor license request denied by the Peoria City Council on Tuesday night after the city lost contact with the site applicant.

Maria Garcia had proposed to open a new karaoke bar called Tattabu at 631 W. Main Street, the former site of Pitch, but city staff has apparently been unable to contact Garcia for weeks. On Tuesday night, to Peoria City Council voted 9-1 to deny her liquor license request.

City councilmember Chuck Grayeb , whose 2nd District is home to the proposed site, said he is not "running after people" for liquor license applicants and he moved to deny the license.

"I have no intention of running after people who do not return phone calls, I move to deny," Grayeb said.

City attorney Patrick Hayes said city staff had been unable to reach Garcia via phone and email for weeks.

"We've tried to contact her on a number of occasions due to some questions that came up," Hayes said. "The owner of the actual structure is concerned about the capitol costs required to bring what has been an idle space up to code in order to operate."

Mayor Rita Ali was the only councilmember to vote no in denying the liquor license, saying she had concerns that the city did not try to contact Garcia via mail.

