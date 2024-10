'Can’t wait to see you': Peoria restaurant to reopen after car crash

(This story was updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

Kabab-G announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in a Facebook post made on Monday night.

The post went on to state: "Please pardon our temporary entrance. Rest assured, the same delicious food you love is waiting for you on the other side! We can’t wait to see you!"

Last Thursday, owner Mohamad Kahil was met with “a big surprise” when he arrived at his restaurant shortly after 8 a.m.: A car had crashed through the front of the building, and first responders were already at the scene. No one was injured.

“We didn’t expect something like this could happen,” Kahil said.

The accident forced the longtime Lebanese restaurant to temporarily close. And even after announcing its reopening, some repairs must still be made.

The car struck the establishment’s front door, so a temporary doorway now covers the entrance. A new door and glass have been ordered, Kahil said, but still need to be shipped and installed. Aside from the door, he said some tables and chairs also were damaged.

Yet, Kahil noted that “the damage is only materialistic things.” He said the safety of customers and the community is the most important thing.

“I mean, the safety is above everything,” he said. “Nobody got injured.”

The restaurant was closed when the crash occurred, so nobody was inside the unit. On Facebook, the business noted: “Thankfully, the driver and everyone is safe.”

Kabab-G’s original post garnered more than 245 reactions and nearly three dozen shares. Many commentors expressed relief that no one was injured during the accident, and multiple people offered support and well-wishes for the business.

Connect with Kabab-G

Address: 7800 N. Sommer St., Suite 610, Peoria

7800 N. Sommer St., Suite 610, Peoria Phone: (309) 691-6188

(309) 691-6188 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KababGGrill

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 'Can’t wait to see you': Peoria restaurant to reopen after car crash