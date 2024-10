The Morton High School marching band took home first-place awards for the third year in a row over the weekend at the Illinois State Marching Band Championships .

The competition, Oct. 19 at ISU's Hancock Stadium in Normal, featured 42 high school bands from across the state competing in preliminary and final competitions. Morton, part of the 2A classification, earned top honors in preliminaries. Prospect High School in Mount Prospect came in second, while Marian Catholic was third place.

In the Class 2A competition, Morton won the categories of Best Music, Best Visual and Best General Effect. This year marks the 19th consecutive year Morton has won the 2A classification at championships.

"The band was fired up and working hard this week," Morton band co-director Andrew Empey said in a news release. "Our students work ethic and determination are second to none and we couldn't be more proud of them."

The Morton band also was named grand champion at both the Washington Invitational and the Normal Invitational, and scored a second place overall finish at the Lincoln-Way Marching Championship in New Lenox.

Closing out competition season, the Potters will showcase their 2024 field show, "Spinning Out," at the Bands of America Super Regional in St. Louis, Missouri Oct. 25 and Oct. 26. The show will feature music by Green Day, Linkin Park and composers Thomas Bergensen and John Mackey.

The band will also perform a community night on Oct. 29 at its home stadium, Carper Field. The event is free, but sponsors will donate $1 for every person in attendance. The band also is scheduled to perform at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day, Oct. 28.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Morton High School marching band pulls in more statewide accolades. Here's the latest