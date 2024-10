Updating Illinois Fighting Illini rankings in coaches, AP Top 25 polls after win vs. Michigan

Illinois rankings update

The Illinois football team ranked No. 21 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll on Sunday after a 21-7 win over Michigan , remaining in the same spot as last week.

The Illini (6-1) are ranked No. 20 in this week's The Associated Press Top 25 , up two spots from last week.

The Illini return to the field for an Oct. 26 road game against new No. 1 Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and is set to broadcast on CBS.

First-place votes in parentheses.

Oregon 7-0 (51) Georgia 6-1 (2) Penn State 6-0 Ohio State 5-1 Miami (Fla.) 7-0 Texas 6-1 LSU 6-1 Tennessee 6-1 Clemson 6-1 Iowa State 7-0 Notre Dame 6-1 BYU 7-0 Indiana 7-0 Texas A&M 6-1 Alabama 5-2 Kansas State 6-1 Missouri 6-1 Ole Miss 5-2 Boise State 5-1 Pittsburgh 6-0 Illinois 6-1 SMU 6-1 Army 7-0 Navy 6-0 Vanderbilt 5-2

First CFP rankings: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 CFP rankings No. 2: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12

8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 CFP rankings No. 3: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19

6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 CFP rankings No. 4: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 CFP rankings No. 5: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 CFP selection day: 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

