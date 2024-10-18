Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Journal Star

    Illinois marching bands are headed to the 2024 BOA Super Regional in Indianapolis

    By Jenny Porter Tilley, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223mJq_0wBvKn7e00

    For two days, high school marching bands from across the region (and a few from beyond) will be in Indianapolis for the two day Bands of America Super Regional. Several Illinois bands are on the schedule.

    More than 110 bands also will come to downtown Indy in mid-November for the 2024 Bands of America Grand National Championships.

    Here's what's coming up.

    When is the 2024 BOA Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium?

    The Indianapolis Super Regional takes place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19. Bands will perform in prelims all day on Friday and Saturday; and in finals on Saturday evening.

    What bands from Illinois are going to the BOA Super Regional in Indianapolis?

    • Centralia High School
    • DeKalb High School
    • Downers Grove South High School
    • Edwardsville High School
    • Effingham High School
    • Lincoln-Way Community High School
    • Normal High School
    • Plainfield North High School
    • Rock Island High School

    What bands from other states are coming to the BOA Super Regional in Indianapolis?

    Indiana: Adams Central High School, Avon High School, Beech Grove High School, Ben Davis High School, Benjamin Bosse High School, Bishop Noll Institute, Brownsburg High School, Carmel High School, Castle High School, Carroll High School, Center Grove High School, Concordia Lutheran High School, Decatur Central High School, Dekalb High School, Elkhart High School, Edgewood High School, Fairborn High School, Fairfield Jr./Sr. High School, Fishers High School, F.J. Reitz High School, Franklin Central High School, Franklin Community High School, Forest Park Jr./Sr. High School, Goshen High School, Greenfield Central High School, Greenwood Community High School, Hamilton Southeastern High School, Homestead High School, Jasper High School, John Glenn High School, Lafayette-Jefferson High School, Lawrence Township, Lewis Cass High School, Leo Jr./Sr. High School, Mater Dei High School, Mount Vernon High School, Munster High School, New Palestine High School, Noblesville High School, North High School, Northwestern High School, NorthWood High School, Orleans Jr./Sr. High School, Owen Valley High School, Paoli Jr./Sr. High School, Pendleton Heights High School, Perry Meridian High School, Plainfield High School, Plymouth High School, Princeton Community High School, Scottsburg High School, Snider High School, Southport High School, Taylor High School, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Vincennes Lincoln High School, Warren Central High School, Wawasee High School, Western High School, Westfield High School, Whitko Jr./Sr. High School and William Henry Harrison High School.

    Minnesota : Irondale High School.

    Missouri: Blue Springs High School, Fort Zumwalt North High School, Lafayette High School, Marquette High School.

    Ohio: Beavercreek High School, Centerville High School, Fairborn High School, Kettering Fairmont High School, Hilliard Bradley High School, Northmont High School and William Mason High School.

    Oklahoma: Bixby High School, Choctaw High School and Owasso High School.

    Virginia: Independence High School and Rock Ridge High School.

    Indianapolis BOA Super Regional full schedule

    Here's the full schedule for Friday and Saturday. Click here to find performance times for all bands.

    Friday prelims:

    • 6:15 a.m.: Ticket office opens
    • 6:45 a.m.: Gates open
    • 10:15 a.m.: Break
    • 2 p.m.: Break
    • 4:45 p.m.: Break
    • 7:30 p.m.: Break

    Saturday prelims:

    • 6:15 a.m.: Ticket office opens
    • 6:30 a.m.: Gates open
    • 9:30 a.m.: Break
    • 12:15 p.m.: Break
    • 3:30 p.m.: Preliminary awards
    • 4 p.m.: Stadium cleared

    Saturday finals:

    • 6 p.m.: Gates open
    • 6:30 p.m.: National anthem
    • 6:45 p.m.: class exhibition
    • 7 p.m.: First performing finalist band
    • 10:30 p.m. Final competition ends
    • 10:45 p.m.: Finale and presentation of awards

    How to get tickets for 2024 BOA Super Regional

    Ticketing is through Ticketmaster, according to the Music for All site, and cost per ticket ranges from $30 to $55.

    When is 2024 Bands of America Grand Nationals?

    The Grand Nationals competition takes place Nov. 14-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the schedule. Note that start times for Saturday events are subject to change, and times will be determined Friday evening after semi-finals awards.

    Thursday, Nov. 14: Prelims

    • 6 a.m.: Ticket office opens
    • 6:30 a.m.: East gate opens; expo opens
    • 11 p.m.: Conclusion

    Friday, Nov. 15: Semi-finals & finals

    Saturday, Nov. 16

    This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois marching bands are headed to the 2024 BOA Super Regional in Indianapolis

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mega Millions winning numbers for Oct 18, 2024 lottery drawing jackpot. Winner last night?
    Journal Star1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'It was messy': Rivermen lead slips away in final 3 minutes as Quad City wins opener in OT
    Journal Star11 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA19 hours ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Do the Chicago Bears play today? NFL schedule for next game after Week 7 bye
    Journal Star11 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz12 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    The Secret Gay Life of 'Medical Center' Star James Daly & How Son Tim Daly Later Revealed the Truth
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy