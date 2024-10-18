Illinois marching bands are headed to the 2024 BOA Super Regional in Indianapolis

For two days, high school marching bands from across the region (and a few from beyond) will be in Indianapolis for the two day Bands of America Super Regional. Several Illinois bands are on the schedule.

More than 110 bands also will come to downtown Indy in mid-November for the 2024 Bands of America Grand National Championships.

Here's what's coming up.

When is the 2024 BOA Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium?

The Indianapolis Super Regional takes place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19. Bands will perform in prelims all day on Friday and Saturday; and in finals on Saturday evening.

What bands from Illinois are going to the BOA Super Regional in Indianapolis?

Centralia High School

DeKalb High School

Downers Grove South High School

Edwardsville High School

Effingham High School

Lincoln-Way Community High School

Normal High School

Plainfield North High School

Rock Island High School

What bands from other states are coming to the BOA Super Regional in Indianapolis?

Indiana: Adams Central High School, Avon High School, Beech Grove High School, Ben Davis High School, Benjamin Bosse High School, Bishop Noll Institute, Brownsburg High School, Carmel High School, Castle High School, Carroll High School, Center Grove High School, Concordia Lutheran High School, Decatur Central High School, Dekalb High School, Elkhart High School, Edgewood High School, Fairborn High School, Fairfield Jr./Sr. High School, Fishers High School, F.J. Reitz High School, Franklin Central High School, Franklin Community High School, Forest Park Jr./Sr. High School, Goshen High School, Greenfield Central High School, Greenwood Community High School, Hamilton Southeastern High School, Homestead High School, Jasper High School, John Glenn High School, Lafayette-Jefferson High School, Lawrence Township, Lewis Cass High School, Leo Jr./Sr. High School, Mater Dei High School, Mount Vernon High School, Munster High School, New Palestine High School, Noblesville High School, North High School, Northwestern High School, NorthWood High School, Orleans Jr./Sr. High School, Owen Valley High School, Paoli Jr./Sr. High School, Pendleton Heights High School, Perry Meridian High School, Plainfield High School, Plymouth High School, Princeton Community High School, Scottsburg High School, Snider High School, Southport High School, Taylor High School, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Vincennes Lincoln High School, Warren Central High School, Wawasee High School, Western High School, Westfield High School, Whitko Jr./Sr. High School and William Henry Harrison High School.

Minnesota : Irondale High School.

Missouri: Blue Springs High School, Fort Zumwalt North High School, Lafayette High School, Marquette High School.

Ohio: Beavercreek High School, Centerville High School, Fairborn High School, Kettering Fairmont High School, Hilliard Bradley High School, Northmont High School and William Mason High School.

Oklahoma: Bixby High School, Choctaw High School and Owasso High School.

Virginia: Independence High School and Rock Ridge High School.

Indianapolis BOA Super Regional full schedule

Here's the full schedule for Friday and Saturday. Click here to find performance times for all bands.

Friday prelims:

6:15 a.m.: Ticket office opens

6:45 a.m.: Gates open

10:15 a.m.: Break

2 p.m.: Break

4:45 p.m.: Break

7:30 p.m.: Break

Saturday prelims:

6:15 a.m.: Ticket office opens

6:30 a.m.: Gates open

9:30 a.m.: Break

12:15 p.m.: Break

3:30 p.m.: Preliminary awards

4 p.m.: Stadium cleared

Saturday finals:

6 p.m.: Gates open

6:30 p.m.: National anthem

6:45 p.m.: class exhibition

7 p.m.: First performing finalist band

10:30 p.m. Final competition ends

10:45 p.m.: Finale and presentation of awards

How to get tickets for 2024 BOA Super Regional

Ticketing is through Ticketmaster, according to the Music for All site, and cost per ticket ranges from $30 to $55.

When is 2024 Bands of America Grand Nationals?

The Grand Nationals competition takes place Nov. 14-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the schedule. Note that start times for Saturday events are subject to change, and times will be determined Friday evening after semi-finals awards.

Thursday, Nov. 14: Prelims

6 a.m.: Ticket office opens

6:30 a.m.: East gate opens; expo opens

11 p.m.: Conclusion

Friday, Nov. 15: Semi-finals & finals

6 a.m.: Ticket office opens

6:30 a.m.: East gate opens; expo opens

8:45 p.m. Preliminary competition concludes; exhibition performance by Missouri State University Pride Marching Band

9 p.m.: Special presentations and prelims awards

Saturday, Nov. 16

6:30 a.m.: Ticket office opens

7 a.m.: Semi-finals performances begin

3 p.m.: Exhibition performance by The Ohio State University Marching Band

4:30 p.m.: Semi-finals competition ends; Exhibition performance by University of Michigan Marching Band

4:45 p.m.: Semi-finals awards ceremony; announcement of finalist bands

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois marching bands are headed to the 2024 BOA Super Regional in Indianapolis