Who are the highest-paid village employees in Peoria Heights? Here are the top 10

The village of Peoria Heights is one of the smaller municipalities in the Peoria area, and it is unique in its own ways.

Peoria Heights has a strong business corridor, and leaders say the village deals with some of the same crime issues neighboring Peoria does. Because of this, the village says it tries to pay its employees competitive salaries in order to attract and retain talent.

Illinois statute mandates municipalities participating in the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund to publicly post a list of all employees making more than $75,000 in total compensation. The Journal Star is reviewing those public documents and sharing contents of the reports with readers for transparency.

These are the highest-paid employees in Peoria Heights, according to the most recent compensation report.

1. Dustin Sutton, chief of police: $134,701.84

Dustin Sutton has been with the Peoria Heights Police Department for 30 years and has served as its chief for 27. He is both the police chief and village administrator.

2. Dan Decker, fire chief: $125,000

Decker was hired in 2023 to lead the Peoria Heights Fire Department. Decker is also a member of the East Peoria City Council.

3. Chris Ahart, deputy chief of police: $95,171.96

Ahart is the No. 2 ranking member of the Peoria Heights Police Department. He has been with the department for 25 years, 13 as deputy chief.

4. Dustin Sutton, village administrator: $93,600 (stipend)

Sutton wears two hats in the village, serving as both its administrator and chief of police. He was named to the administrator role on an interim basis in 2018 and was soon after given the role full time by the Village Board.

5. Kevin Crider, police sergeant: $90,758.16

Crider is a grade 3 sergeant with the Peoria Heights Police Department.

6. Bryon Martin, police sergeant: $89,676.16

Martin is a grade 2 sergeant with the Peoria Heights Police Department.

7. Andrew Boyd, police sergeant: $88,594.16

Boyd is a grade 1 sergeant with the Peoria Height Police Department.

8. James Powers, patrol officer: $84,374.36

Powers is a grade 5 patrol officer with the Peoria Heights Police Department.

9. Jodie Brackney, patrol officer: $83,292.36

Brackney is a grade 4 patrol officer with the Peoria Heights Police Department.

10. Cody Wilson, patrol officer: $83,292.36

Wilson is a grade 4 patrol officer with the Peoria Heights Police Department.

