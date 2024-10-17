The Illinois Department of Transportation has cut the speed limit of a portion of Illinois Route 29 in Chillicothe by 10 mph in hopes it will reduce traffic accidents in the area.

IDOT spokesperson Paul Wappel said that the speed limit has been reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph along Route 29 from Stevenson Avenue in Chillicothe to a quarter-mile north of Rome last month as a result of a "disproportionate" number of crashes along that section of the road.

Wappel said that a significant number of those crashes were caused by people driving too fast through that piece of the highway, with at least nine non-animal crashes on that portion of the road between 2019-2023.

IDOT does not have data for crashes from 2024; however, Journal Star records show at least one fatal crash took place along this portion of road this year: a motorcycle crash along Route 29 at Knox Street in August that killed Floyd and Leah Henderson, a Chillicothe couple.

The change is expected to be a permanent one, with IDOT recommending that drivers keep an eye out for the posted speed limit, remain off their phones and pay attention to current traffic conditions.

More: When does McClugage Bridge open? Massive IDOT project nears completion

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Why the speed limit has changed on this section of a busy Peoria area road