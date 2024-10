'We'll be back open soon': Central Illinois restaurant temporarily closes

Tony Bitten is in the process of navigating some growing pains.

Earlier this year, he and his family opened Underground Backyard BBQ in Williamsfield. The family's original location paused operations in September when they opened UBQ Barbecue & Steakhouse at 118 E. Main St. in Elmwood.

Now, Bitten said the Elmwood establishment is temporarily closed due to a staffing shortage. But this does not mean both businesses will remain shuttered.

Bitten said he and his son will operate Underground Backyard BBQ as he works to hire additional staff members. He expects to reopen the Williamsfield BBQ business later this week or early next.

“Unfortunately, there's only one me,” Bitten said. “I’m stretched pretty thin right now, so yeah, I just need to get some reliable, dependable people that I can trust to be at both locations.”

Bitten said UBQ Barbecue & Steakhouse in Elmwood received strong support from the community during its first month. Since opening, he said there have been many nights where "every table in the restaurant is full at dinnertime."

While Bitten is grateful for this support, fully staffing the restaurant proved to be a challenge.

Then, his wife and daughters recently took a step back from the family business to focus on schooling and take a break. Bitten said he is proud of them for helping out as much as they did over the past months.

“They've been wonderful,” he said. “I appreciate everything they've done, and, you know, when they get a chance, they'll pop in and out when they can.”

So now, Bitten is working to address the staffing shortage.

He said he will offer part-time positions for local students and plans on connecting with staffing agencies, as well. Those interested in applying can email undergroundbackyardbbq@gmail.com or send a message through the business's Facebook page.

Bitten hopes to reopen the Elmwood location within two weeks, but said he is “really pushing to get that open sooner than that.” He said updates will be posted on both locations’ Facebook pages.

"We're not going anywhere. Everything's fine,” Bitten said. “We're just − It’s just a staffing issue. That's it, and we'll be back open soon. So, just continue to support us, and we appreciate everyone that supports us."

