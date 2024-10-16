'We need help': Rising pension costs, end of Illinois grocery tax raise concerns in Peoria

There is a growing level of concern from some members of the Peoria City Council about how the city's ballooning public safety pension costs and the end of the Illinois grocery tax will impact city finances in the near future.

The City Council delved into budget negotiations for 2025 in earnest on Tuesday night, and while the $282 million proposed budget is highlighted with $65 million in capital projects, many of the concerns council members had stemmed from the increasing burden of pension costs and the $4 million budget hole that will be created when the state's 1% grocery tax ends in 2026.

Both the public safety pension problem and the loss of the grocery tax will create gaps in the city budget if action is not taken by the council or legislature in Springfield. Councilmembers called on themselves to start looking at these issues more urgently and also, once again, pleaded for help from Springfield.

"We're always happy when the governor comes to Peoria, it's great ... but we need help at the state level," councilmember Chuck Grayeb said.

Council raises concern over Illinois grocery tax

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was in Peoria two weeks ago and while here defended the end of the state's 1% grocery tax, calling it "regressive" and "embarrassing." The end of the grocery tax in 2026 will leave a $4 million hole in Peoria's budget.

Pritzker said it is up to municipalities to make their own decisions on how to replace the tax.

In Peoria on Tuesday night, the council faced that reality and said the "time to address it is now." City Manager Patrick Urich told the council his preference is to wait until next year to address the grocery tax replacement to be more in line with other municipal timelines.

"The car is moving down the road at 80 to 90 miles per hour ... it's time to address it now," Grayeb said.

Councilmember Mike Vespa said he believed the governor and legislators in Springfield are well-intentioned in ending the grocery tax, but he was concerned with what Peoria will be able to do about the $4 million the city will lose when the tax ends and said the city will have to lobby Springfield to repeal the repeal.

"It is a pass through, and it does hurt us and it hurts municipalities across the state, and having to make a tough decision to pass a tax to replace it — and there's not an easy decision when it comes to making it progressive, making it more onerous on the rich than the poor," Vespa said. "We can't do income taxes. There's only so much we can do. Luxury taxes, alcohol taxes, and I don't know if we can make up that $4 million, unfortunately, without just instituting our own grocery tax."

Pension costs weigh heavy on Peoria budget talks

For years, rising public safety pension costs have hung like a dark cloud over budget talks in Peoria and many other Illinois municipalities.

Pension costs continue to balloon and eat up more and more of the city's overall budget. Between now and 2040, Peoria owes, roughly, $360 million in public safety pension payments due to a state mandate that police and fire pensions be 90% funded by 2040.

Peoria will pay $36.2 million toward public safety pensions in 2025, comprising roughly 28.5% of the city's general fund revenue. Peoria's general fund revenue will contribute roughly $7.5 million of that pension payment this year, with about $2.6 million of that coming from the city's reserve fund.

While the pension payments this year through 2027 will be large, they do not necessarily pose a problem for Peoria, yet. This is because the city draws from its general fund and general fund reserves to help pay for pensions while also using property tax dollars and personal property replacement taxes to pay for pensions.

But in 2028 the scales may tip on how much money the city is able to use from its general fund and its reserves to fund public safety pension payments. In Illinois, pensions are guaranteed by the state constitution, which means they have to be paid one way or another.

Peoria Finance Director Kyle Cratty told the council Tuesday night that city will continue to see increased pressure on general fund revenue caused by pension payments without any new revenue or significant action by Springfield.

Cratty said in 2028 when the general fund reserve policy dips below 25% because of public safety pensions costs, the council will have to take some kind of actions to address it. The general fund policy calls for 25% of the operating expenses for that year to be in the general fund reserves.

Because of the growing public safety fund costs, Cratty told the council that the city's spending out of its general fund will continue to exceed revenues coming in through 2029.

Peoria will owe $40.2 million in public safety pension payments in 2028, comprising about 30.4% of the general fund revenue. However, by that time the city's reserves will have been drawn down to a point they can no longer be used to help pay for pensions.

"Beyond 2028 we will not have additional excess reserves to cover that growth," Cratty said. "The future councils will have to look how to address that shortfall in our budget at that point."

The differential in reserves to increases in public safety pension costs is about $17 million, Cratty said. Peoria's public safety pensions payments increase by roughly $500,000 a year, but Cratty said that really means the increase coming from reserves will go from $2.9 million to $3.4 million the next year to roughly $4 million the year after that.

"You can see how quickly we're going to go through that reserve level as those costs continue to grow," Cratty said.

Urich told the council the next 10 years of public safety pension issues will likely be the most difficult.

"It's a big hill we're climbing. Every year we're paying more and more toward pensions, but we'll get to a point where we can look at cutting off the top of that mountain and look at borrowing out and looking at pension obligation bonds, but it's got to be at the right time," Urich said.

Councilmember Tim Riggenbach said "for as much as this discussion can glaze over our eyes" he felt it was important that the current council keeps in mind how these pension payments will impact the city in the near future.

"I think it's an important discussion that we don't lose track of, and it's going to be something that future councils will be talking about as well, so let's make sure that we're setting the stage for those future councils as those deadlines loom," Riggenbach said.

Grayeb told the council that he sees "tough times" coming with pension payments and the end of the grocery tax and if the council "does not see the light, they will feel the heat" when it comes to addressing the looming problems.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 'We need help': Rising pension costs, end of Illinois grocery tax raise concerns in Peoria