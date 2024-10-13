History and charm: This prominent Peoria mansion built in 1877 is back up for sale

A historical downtown Peoria mansion is up for sale again.

The Wheeler/Woolner house at 331 NE Perry Ave. was built in 1877 and survived the construction of Interstate 74.

In 2020, a South Carolina couple purchased the home for $228,500 and began to restore it.

It was later sold in 2022 for $265,000, according to Zillow.com . Now the mansion is back on the market.

Currently, Zillow lists a price of $275,000 for the "prestigious Gothic Wheeler/Woolner house" with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 4,806 square feet of living space. Included are a "grand entrance ... a sprawling main floor ... a formal library with built-ins ... a 2 story glass atrium & an updated kitchen."

Much work remains to be done. "Roof needs repair/replaced & there is damage to some of the ceilings," reads the listing. The home is being sold as-is.

