Young boy killed in Peoria shooting remembered for his love of video games, singing

The 10-year-old boy killed during a botched drug deal last month is being remembered as a young man who enjoyed food and who was looking to become a YouTube influencer before his untimely death.

The family of Torres L. Johnson II posted their obituary of the boy this week, days before his funeral service at Sovereign Grace Missionary Baptist Church on Friday. Torres was described as a boy who loved to sing, eat snacks and play his favorite video games, Fortnite and Roblox.

A fifth-grade student at Elise Ford Allen Academy , Torres was looking forward to growing up and becoming an influencer on YouTube.

Torres was killed on Sept. 29 after he was caught up in what police and prosecutors say was botched drug deal between a group of teenagers and Maurice D. Sargent, 33, near his home in the 600 block of West Romeo B. Garrett Avenue. Torres was merely near the scene when Sargent and the teens got into a dispute that led to an attempted robbery, prosecutors allege.

More: Botched drug deal in Peoria led to death of 10-year-old, prosecutors say

A bullet intended for the teenagers ended up striking Torres in the chest. Sargent was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder in the death.

Officers with the Peoria Police Department found Torres in the grass near his home around 7:30 p.m. that night and was transported to a local hospital, where he eventually died from his injuries.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said that Torres likely died seconds after he was shot.

Torres was survived by his parents, Torres L. Johnson I and Kedeedra Coburn, both of Peoria; seven siblings, Jeremiah Sampson, Terrell Coburn, Torreon Johnson, Tamarreon Johnson, Latoria Johnson and Kenzie Coburn of Peoria and Che Blair of Springfield; his grandparents, Todd "Dino" Johnson I, Larnell Butler of Benton Harbor, Michigan and Felicia Shita; his great-grandmothers, Ethel Harris, Elnora Coburn and Jamie Bell-Hollins of Peoria; his great uncle Terrance "Brut" Harris and his great aunt Larnitra "Joy" Butler.

A GoFundMe drive to raise money for the funeral has raised $9,500, with a memorial account also having been set up at Busey Bank in Peoria to honor Torres Johnson's life.

More: Fundraising aims to help family of 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Peoria

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Young boy killed in Peoria shooting remembered for his love of video games, singing