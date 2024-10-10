Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Journal Star

    Move over, Big Mac: McDonald's unveils limited-time chicken Big Mac

    By Cassidy Waigand, Peoria Journal Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VdJc_0w1OmCSx00

    A new Big Mac is taking center stage at McDonald’s for a limited time.

    The popular fast-food chain introduced the Chicken Big Mac on Thursday, Oct. 10. The sandwich, which is served on a sesame seed bun, features two tempura battered chicken patties accompanied by cheese, lettuce, pickles and a special sauce.

    “With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

    Before its official release, the sandwich made an appearance at Chain ’s pop-up dining experience in Los Angeles. McDonald’s is also working with “Big Mac superfan” Kai Cenat – who will host live streams highlighting his friends’ reactions to the Chicken Big Mac.

    Hassan said these experiences allow the business “to serve up more than just a sandwich.”

    Find nearby McDonald’s locations at https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/restaurant-locator.html .

    More: Halloween Boo Buckets are back at McDonald's for 2024! How to get Happy Meal baskets Oct. 15

    This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Move over, Big Mac: McDonald's unveils limited-time chicken Big Mac

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Yessie Ayala
    2d ago
    I Preferred The Snack Wraps, Salad, Fruit Parfait Than This !!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mega Millions winning numbers for Oct. 11, 2024 lottery drawing jackpot. Winner last night?
    Journal Star1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Golden Corral in Florida Closed Again Following State Inspection – Second Time This Year
    Akeena4 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Polk County Man Arrested After Dumping Donations Meant for Charity
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy