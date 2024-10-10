A new Big Mac is taking center stage at McDonald’s for a limited time.

The popular fast-food chain introduced the Chicken Big Mac on Thursday, Oct. 10. The sandwich, which is served on a sesame seed bun, features two tempura battered chicken patties accompanied by cheese, lettuce, pickles and a special sauce.

“With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

Before its official release, the sandwich made an appearance at Chain ’s pop-up dining experience in Los Angeles. McDonald’s is also working with “Big Mac superfan” Kai Cenat – who will host live streams highlighting his friends’ reactions to the Chicken Big Mac.

Hassan said these experiences allow the business “to serve up more than just a sandwich.”

Find nearby McDonald’s locations at https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/restaurant-locator.html .

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Move over, Big Mac: McDonald's unveils limited-time chicken Big Mac