    • Journal Star

    Coroner says 81-year-old man found dead in Peoria house fire

    By Zach Roth, Peoria Journal Star,

    1 days ago

    An 81-year-old man was found dead Wednesday night after a Peoria house fire that caused an estimated $85,000 in damage.

    Raul M. Rosas was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m. at the scene of a house fire in the 1800 block of West Garden Street, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

    The Peoria Fire Department received word of a structure fire at 9:27 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Street and Greenlawn Avenue in South Peoria. En route to the location, the Peoria Police Department notified firefighters that heavy smoke was coming from a home along Garden Street.

    Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy smoke throughout the house along with fire in the rear of the building and reports of one person being stuck inside. A search began for Rosas who was found dead inside the home.

    Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 40 minutes. Harwood said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday to determine how Rosas died. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    More: Peoria restaurant won't open in downtown after owners face 'too much conflict'

    (This story was updated to add new information.)

    This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Coroner says 81-year-old man found dead in Peoria house fire

