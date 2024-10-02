After renovations, this new West Peoria restaurant and bar has opened for business

On Sept. 26, Duck’s on Farmington Road opened for business.

The West Peoria space – situated at 2016 W. Farmington Road – was formerly home to Shelton’s, Kenny’s Westside Pub and The Dormitory. After refreshing the building’s interior and exterior, the bar welcomed customers more than a year and a half after plans for the establishment were initially announced.

Last year, Steven Crusen said his uncle Don "Duck" Crusen had dreamed about opening a small, local bar for the community . The business's Facebook page notes: "In honor of the man, the myth, the legend we wanted to open a place he would have enjoyed and would have been proud of!"

When is Duck’s open?

The establishment operates from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. each day. Breakfast begins at 6 a.m. and is served until 11 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the business.

What is on the menu at Duck’s?

At Duck's, the menu features a section dedicated to waffle fries, which includes:

A basket with garlic aioli for $6

Off Lake − which includes cheese and a homemade brown gravy for $12

− which includes cheese and a homemade brown gravy for $12 Sloppy Duck for $13. The dish features aioli, beer cheese and "Sloppy Duck meat."

Customers can also find breakfast, burgers, bar bites and more. For breakfast, the establishment serves dishes such as biscuits and gravy, French toast and an “All-American” breakfast with eggs, bacon or sausage, hash browns and toast. Later in the day, the menu features entrees such as:

Duck's Burger for $11. The smash burger includes Velveeta cheese and 1000 island dressing.

for $11. The smash burger includes Velveeta cheese and 1000 island dressing. Dirty Burger − which is a smash burger topped with American cheese, bacon and gravy for $12.

− which is a smash burger topped with American cheese, bacon and gravy for $12. Beach Wrap − which features battered shrimp, provolone, ranch, lettuce and tomato for $12.

− which features battered shrimp, provolone, ranch, lettuce and tomato for $12. Buffalo Shrimp served with ranch and a homemade slaw for $14.

Aside from food, the establishment's menu lists a variety of domestic and craft beers, seltzers, shots and wine options.

Customers can find the full online menu at https://crusenspeoria.com/ducks/ .

Connect with Duck's

Address: 2016 W. Farmington Road, West Peoria

Phone: (309) 501-3825

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DucksOnFarmRd

