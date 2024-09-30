Open in App
    • Journal Star

    Victim identified after single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County

    By Zach Roth, Peoria Journal Star,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGIf9_0vpINJhD00

    A Bloomington man died early Saturday morning after he reportedly crashed his vehicle into a farm field outside Tremont.

    Jeffrey Flaugher II, 41, was pronounced dead at 4:35 a.m. after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field in the 21000 block of Townline Road southwest of Tremont.

    More: 'Investing back': Major Peoria manufacturer plans new $30 million building

    The Tazewell County Coroner's Office said that at 3:47 a.m., authorities were alerted to a single-vehicle crash in the area. Upon arrival, they found Flaugher's vehicle, with him as the only person inside at the time of the crash.

    An autopsy was conducted Monday, with Coroner Charles Hanley saying that Flaugher's death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

    The coroner's office and the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate the crash. The Tremont Fire Department and Tremont Rescue assisted the sheriff and coroner at the scene.

    This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Victim identified after single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County

    This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Victim identified after single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County

