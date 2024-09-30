Open in App
    6 biggest games left on the 2024 IHSA Peoria-area football schedule

    By Adam Duvall, Peoria Journal Star,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30oFdB_0voYi3lY00

    Things have begun to shake out among Peoria-area high school football teams.

    The playoff picture is becoming more and more clear as the season heads into Week 6 . Several Peoria-area teams — Eureka, Farmington, Macomb, Monmouth-Roseville, Princeville and Stark County — became playoff-eligible this past Friday, but there are many more games of note left on the schedule.

    Here are the six of the biggest games remaining on the 2024 IHSA Peoria-area football schedule.

    Week 6 | Macomb at Farmington, 7 p.m.

    Farmington's win over Elmwood/Brimfield in Week 5 helped put itself in the driver's seat with Macomb for a LincolnLand-Large Division crown. The Farmers haven't forgotten their blowout loss to eventual Prairieland Conference champion Macomb two years ago. Things don't get easier for Macomb, which heads to Elmwood in Week 7.

    Week 7 | Stark County at Princeville, 7 p.m.

    Princeville and Stark County are on a collision course for the LincolnLand-Small Division championship. The Princes are fresh off beating United in Week 5 with one-win South Fulton awaiting this week. Meanwhile, Stark County has a date with ROWVA/Williamsfield this week after splitting a pair of games last season including a R/W playoff win.

    Week 7 | Dunlap at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

    Dunlap finds itself in a great spot, having beaten East Peoria in Week 5. The Eagles play Canton this week, giving them a great opportunity to be 5-1 heading into Week 7. If Washington beats East Peoria this week, the Panthers will still be undefeated in Mid-Illini Conference play and welcoming Dunlap to Babcook Field.

    Week 5 coverage: All the scores | Highlights and recap | Top performers | Takeaways

    Week 8 | Downs Tri-Valley at Eureka, 7 p.m.

    After beating Clinton in Week 5, Eureka has a path to become the inaugural champion of the Heart of Central Illinois-Large Division. The Hornets play Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington and Tremont this week and in Week 7, a pair of teams with a combined 2-8 record. Tri-Valley has to beat Clinton this week to set up this de facto championship game.

    Week 9 | Peoria High at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

    This game could be the de facto Big 12 Conference title game. A look ahead to Peoria High's schedule shows undefeated Bloomington in Week 8 as the only potential obstacle. Normal Community, which suffered its lone loss to nonconference foe Kankakee in Week 4, would need to beat Bloomington this week to setup this meeting.

    Week 9 | Pekin at East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

    East Peoria losing to Dunlap in Week 5 starts a gauntlet schedule of traditional Mid-Illini contenders over the next three weeks — Washington, Morton and Metamora. The Raiders could be 4-4 with a must-win situation at home against Pekin. With Pekin beating Morton in Week 5, the Dragons can earn their fourth win against host Metamora in Week 6.

    This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 6 biggest games left on the 2024 IHSA Peoria-area football schedule

