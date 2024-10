WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday that Purdue University Airport will receive a $1.5 million grant to support the construction of its new Amelia Earhart Terminal.

The Purdue Airport hosted an initial groundbreaking for the new $11.8 million terminal on May 14, during a ceremony celebrating the return of commercial flights to the West Lafayette airport .

The new, approximately 9,400-square-foot facility will be west of the existing terminal and will include restrooms, a waiting area, baggage claim, ticketing and passenger screening, the university said in a news release, and will be built to comply with Transportation Security Administration and FAA requirements.

State legislative leaders, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun, and U.S. Rep. Jim Baird propelled the grant forward, the release said, signing letters of support to the FAA.

Construction on the Earhart Terminal is actively underway, the release said, and is expected to be completed by September 2025.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: FAA awards Purdue Airport $1.5 million grant to support construction of Earhart Terminal