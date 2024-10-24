LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- The skeletons are everywhere in Izzy Lehman's 4th Street yard, looming high, perched together on the sidewalk, climbing down the roof of her house.

At night, purple lights lend the scene a special Halloween glow.

All in the name of "spooky, not scary," the 31-year-old Lafayette native says.

When she was a young trick-or-treater, Lehman remembers being greeted by a clown and startled so badly that candy flew from her bag.

"I don't want that experience for children," she says, standing on the front porch that overlooks the scene that sometimes attracts passersby who stop for selfies with "astronauts" Bona Lisa, Bony Tony and Baby Bonafide. (Bona and Bony started dating last year on the roof, for those keeping track, before moving down by the sidewalk with their new baby.)

Lehman's 12-year-old son chose this year's roof dwellers, with the "Ghostbusters" coat and the suave Army guy.

She scored the hard-to-come-by 12-footer this year when her dad gifted it to her for her birthday - six months early.

The professional test proctor says, "It's a little fun. Life is too serious."

She's not a Christmas person, she says; she'll let neighbors take that holiday.

Halloween "brings out the creativity in people," Lehman says. "Halloween is like the one time people can be weird, and nobody cares."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 'Spooky, not scary': Lafayette 4th Street boneyard captures Halloween spirit