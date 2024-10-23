Open in App
    • Journal & Courier

    Who has the best doughnut in Greater Lafayette? Vote in our online poll

    By Jillian Ellison, Lafayette Journal & Courier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpMp1_0wINkRV700

    LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Whether you spell it "doughnut" or "donut," Greater Lafayette has plenty of pastry makers from which to choose when you're craving the circular delights.

    Seeing growth in recent years, Greater Lafayette's doughnut scene has expanded in recent years with the addition of a second Mary Lou's location and a recent arrival of Pana Donuts.

    But everyone has a favorite, and strong opinions, on who makes the best doughnuts. So which one takes the cake? Or doughnut?

    Vote for your favorite local doughnut maker, and the Journal & Courier will share the results. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Who has the best doughnut in Greater Lafayette? Vote in our online poll

    LucyAmped
    1d ago
    If you haven’t tried Pana doughnuts yet, you should give them a try. They’re soft and delicious, not greasy like Mary Lou’s.
