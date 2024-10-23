LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Whether you spell it "doughnut" or "donut," Greater Lafayette has plenty of pastry makers from which to choose when you're craving the circular delights.

Seeing growth in recent years, Greater Lafayette's doughnut scene has expanded in recent years with the addition of a second Mary Lou's location and a recent arrival of Pana Donuts.

But everyone has a favorite, and strong opinions, on who makes the best doughnuts. So which one takes the cake? Or doughnut?

Vote for your favorite local doughnut maker, and the Journal & Courier will share the results. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Who has the best doughnut in Greater Lafayette? Vote in our online poll