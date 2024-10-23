Journal & Courier
Who has the best doughnut in Greater Lafayette? Vote in our online poll
By Jillian Ellison, Lafayette Journal & Courier,2 days ago
Related SearchDoughnut preferencesMary LouDoughnutLafayette Journal & courierGreater LafayetteInd.
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
LucyAmped
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
CNN2 days ago
Delphi trial reveals bone-chilling accounts of victims' throats slit as Richard Allen's defense dispute DNA
themirror.com6 days ago
Dianna Carney4 hours ago
Journal & Courier1 day ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
Jacksonville Today7 days ago
NewsNation2 days ago
Dianna Carney10 days ago
Jacksonville Today21 days ago
Jacksonville Today2 days ago
Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
Jacksonville Today6 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
The Lantern16 days ago
Mississippi News Group21 days ago
David Heitz12 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
The HD Post24 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
The Current GA4 days ago
Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
Jacksonville Today15 days ago
Mississippi News Group11 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
The HD Post21 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.