Spending Time: How a local business owner helps young men find the right path in life

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — On a weekday afternoon when schools have let out for the day, dozens of boys are enjoying the mild fall weather in the grassy areas of the parking lot along Fortune Drive.

It might be an odd sight, given that that they are running around in a shopping plaza parking lot, home to Sell-It-Here and Keepers, but located in the same L-shaped area sits Lafayette Mentors.

A private foundation formed in 2012 by Lafayette business owner Mike Zeman, Lafayette Mentors offers local boys beginning in fifth grade a place to go after school, where they become members of "First Crew."

A more recent addition to the bustling corner of Creasy Lane and Fortune Drive is Launch House . Just steps away from the grassy parking lot, the same boys who once needed that safe place Lafayette Mentors offered them at a younger age have begun moving into Launch House's newly furnished one-bedroom units.

This work toward offering a positive, consistent influence in these boys' lives has been a part of Zeman's life's work since founding and building several businesses in the Greater Lafayette area.

His passion behind helping these young men is rooted a bit deeper than it may for most other philanthropists. When Zeman was their age, he was standing in their same shoes, with no direction.

From a 75-cent Thermos to Star Furniture

He doesn't like talking about himself, but Zeman will tell you, in brief, that while growing up, he had it rough.

After graduating from high school in LaPorte, Zeman said he saved up as much as he could working a summer job, got in the car and began driving west. By the time he hit Arizona, Zeman said he ran out of money, ultimately leading him to renting a room in a house while working seven days a week at a Circle K.

After a year of the non-stop cycle, Zeman said he realized he was never going to "get ahead" in life with the path he was on, which led to his return to Indiana.

He was a good student in school, Zeman said, so he decided to enroll in Purdue's electrical engineering program. But while he was on the path for a better career, Zeman was still alone, financially independent and unsure of his future.

"I had a full-time job down on the Levee at a gas station, back when you wore the blue uniform, and I remember wearing that uniform to class and just stinking like gasoline," Zeman said. "I just kind of got a chip on my shoulder. I look around and basically said, 'No one else has to do this. Why do I have to do this?'"

After a few years in school, Zeman said he realized that career path wasn't meant for him. But having gained enough skill with electrical work, he landed a job with a local builder in Lafayette. His experience with building houses led him to launch his own local building company, where he was able to construct a few homes of his own.

Then the 1980s recession hit.

"I had these two spec homes that I decided to hang onto, hoping things would get better, which I should have sold them. But along with those two houses I was doing room additions and driving all over, and it was horrible," Zeman said. "I wasn't keeping up with my bills, and every week I was going underwater more and more. I went to Money Masters, and the guy said it was hopeless."

Zeman said he didn't feel morally right with going bankrupt, understanding he'd made a promise to those he'd borrowed money from to pay them back. So, he made a vow to himself that he would do everything he possibly could before going bankrupt.

By that point, Zeman said he was working 70 hours a week, which went on for the next seven years, keeping a notebook of his time and hours spent every single day. But in that seven years, Zeman said he came to realize the only way he would ever truly dig himself out of the hole of debt would be by starting a business.

The way the business concept came to him, however, is a bit serendipitous.

"In part of trying to pay my bills, I liquidated a lot of tools by taking them to auction," Zeman said. "I had a $240 ladder that ended up auctioning off for $40, and I realized at that point I shouldn't have ever done that. But that gave me the idea of a consignment store."

Zeman launched Quality Consignment in 1983, which would over the years continue to snowball into a larger-scale business, moving to different locations around the Greater Lafayette area before eventually evolving into his store today, Star Furniture.

"You know, my first sale when I started up was a used Thermos for 75 cents, and that grew into Star Furniture, which is quite the change," Zeman said with a laugh.

Having reached the point of success financially he'd long promised himself, Zeman said he felt complete.

But with that feeling of completeness came a new goal: helping youth in circumstances like he once found himself in.

'How can you not love these boys?'

Zeman said he wanted to find a way to help boys in their early teen years, when having a mentor can be the most effective on their finding a sense of direction.

Busing students from their schools in Greater Lafayette, Zeman and his Lafayette Mentors team bring students from fifth grade and up to their facility at 3805 Fortune Drive. Behind the organization's small door and awning visible from the street are a gymnasium filled with sports equipment, cubicles for studying, a kitchen for fixing snacks, a game room filled with board games, a mini theater-style room with a projector, private rooms for one-on-one tutoring and a room filled with computers.

Although the facility is a young tween's paradise, Zeman said it isn't just fun and games, though that is a big part of it.

Zeman and other mentors work with the students to bring their grades up or work on social issues, offering incentives like trips to Holiday World in an effort to meet their goals. Zeman pays for all the facility offers.

After 12 years of the Lafayette Mentors program, Zeman said he'd been able to see some of his students begin to graduate from high school. But he could see some still struggled to make it on their own, much as he did.

"A lot of the reasons they aren't doing well after high school is because they either have bad surroundings, or they're left on their own like I was," Zeman said. "If you haven't been geared toward going to college, and you're left on your own, you get a job a burger joint, and then you're in a situation like I was out in Arizona. You'll just never get ahead."

Combining his experience with what he knew these now-young men needed, Zeman said the idea for creating Launch House was formed. The housing complex offers young men between 17 and 22 a safe place to lay their heads while either working full time or studying toward a career path as either a full-time student or in a trade school.

"Normally when you're going to college, you have a good family support system and this is a time when you are further growing up," Zeman said. "I wanted to create that for these boys to help them move forward in their lives while still giving them that safe space to be able to have that sense of community."

Tenants of the Launch House must also commit toward building a written life plan, learning basic financial skills, keeping their units clean and assisting with basic cleaning duties for common areas.

Malik Hodge, a 20-year-old serving in the National Guard, was the first member of Launch House to move into his unit in April. A former member of Lafayette Mentors, Hodge said he's known Zeman since he first stepped foot in the program's facility over 10 years ago.

"Mike has impacted my life greatly, and I owe a lot to him. He's taught me so much," Hodge said. "Living here has helped me stay on the right path, and sitting down and budgeting each week with Mike has helped me save up for my future."

There are many former students like Hodge, Zeman said, who came through Lafayette Mentors' doors and found a family there. Now with Launch House he wants to see that care and connection continue to grow.

"I realized after talking with some of them that there are kids who come through the program that you don't always see an instant success, but what we've done is we've planted the seeds for them that there are people who love them. We love them, so other people can love them, too," Zeman said. "How can you not love these boys? When they're here, and they're working every day, and I just see so much room to be able to help them."

100% of Star Furniture profits to fund Launch House

Now that Launch House is officially up and running, Zeman said he is looking to the community for help moving his vision forward.

With five residents currently living in Launch House and one on the way, Zeman said he has pledged that 100% of his profits from Star Furniture will be put toward funding the complex. Tenants are not charged rent, but rather a monthly membership fee based on what they can afford.

While getting them on their feet with no finances, Zeman said he wants to offer these young men a way to fund their dreams of going to school.

"If we could build further funding to offer scholarships and pay their tuition, that would really give these boys a solid opportunity to continue to grow," Zeman said. "Funding something like college tuition just isn't something I can do on Star Furniture's income alone."

Zeman said he also hopes to find volunteers to teach the young men other life skills, like cooking, along with potential workers, like a program manager, who will be responsible for ensuring the men continue to meet their weekly goals and assist with duties around the building.

Another way Zeman hopes the community will be able to rally around the Launch House, he said, is by sending them referrals of young men who would benefit from this service, with referrals welcome from foster care, school counselors, juvenile justice providers or community service agencies.

In the long run, Zeman said his hope is to build a legacy non-profit for young men to turn to when they find themselves with nowhere else to go.

"What they need is a family support system," Zeman said. "And that's what we're trying to re-create here for them."

For more information about Launch House and Lafayette Mentors, go to lafayettementors.org.

