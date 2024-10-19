Small mistakes add up for Purdue football against No. 2 ranked Oregon

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue's offense was stymied time and time again as it struggled to find cohesion in a 35-0 loss against No. 2 ranked Oregon.

With redshirt freshman Ryan Browne under center , and head coach Ryan Walters calling plays , the Boilermakers were shut out 35-0 — the first time since losing to Ohio State in 2013.

It was a mixture of growing pains and an enhanced learning curve for Purdue, which has lost six straight games.

"Especially early we had some self-inflicted wounds,” head coach Ryan Walters said.

The Boilermakers had five penalties that included four false starts, two of which occurred in the opening three minutes of the third quarter with Purdue trying to muster some form of momentum and force Oregon on their heels.

Other "self-inflicted wounds" included a 5-yard reception to tight end Max Klare that was fumbled and recovered by Oregon with 56 seconds in the second quarter.

A missed 36-yard field goal in the second quarter by kicker Spencer Horath cemented an unraveling that’s become part of the theme for Purdue during its six-game losing streak.

Browne, who completed 18 of 26 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling near comeback win over Illinois, stumbled during his second start in an offense being called by Walters.

“I thought he played hard and he operated the offense well but did he play perfect? No,” Walters said. “Some of the plays he made a week ago, he didn’t make those kinds of plays. But he’ll grow, it’s his second start as a redshirt freshman. Our fans showed up and showed out and it was a beautiful night and beautiful stage to do something special. And I’m disappointed we didn’t get that done.”

Browne completed 9 of 19 passes for 93 yards before throwing an interception on his final throw, attempting to find Arhmad Branch and avoid the first shutout in 13 years.

“I didn’t make plays when I needed to,” Browne said.

And while Browne did his best to move the ball, it was a reminder that he is still an unfinished product and learning to manage both the highs of a good performance and learning from the kind that caused Purdue to sputter.

“I think what really messed us up was the self-inflicted wounds,” said running back Reggie Love after collecting a team-high 95 yards rushing on Friday. “If we get rid of those, we’ll make a lot of plays and score a lot of points.”

Five penalties and a fumble were compounded by Purdue’s inability to handle the speed, quickness and versatility of Oregon’s offense.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 21 of 25 passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted by defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove.

Gabriel was sacked twice but those hits came with hardly any consequences for Oregon (7-0).

“They came in and prepared very well for us,” Breedlove said. “I feel like their offensive line is good, they are the No. 2 ranked team in the country. With that offensive line, there’s always going to be a little trouble getting to the quarterback. But as defensive backs, we have to hold it off for them.”

Purdue now enters the bye week with two weeks to prepare for Northwestern.

Linebacker Hudson Miller and his team are continuing to find self-belief with six games remaining in the regular season.

If Purdue has the answers for bowl eligibility, it’ll be discovered within the next 13-day period.

“Motivation lies in the opportunities that we still have,” Miller said. “One of the big messages has been 'Put your head down and work.' I think as a team we take the opportunities in stride, and we are working for them. With six games to go, there are great opportunities ahead if we just put our head down and just work.”

After being credited for the offensive explosion against Illinois, Browne took responsibility on another night Purdue’s offense was stymied.

Browne was sacked three times but constantly found himself being chased and running for small, positive gains — gains that resulted in Purdue rushing for a combined 208 yards.

“We moved the ball pretty well for the most part but negative plays and penalties killed us,” Browne said. “We kind of just shot ourselves in the foot.”

