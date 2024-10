Reports: Delphi suspect sketches will not be permitted in court, judge rules

( This story was updated to add new information)

DELPHI, Ind. — Sketches released in the aftermath of the 2017 killings of teenagers Liberty "Libby" German and Abigail "Abby" Williams will not be admitted in court, Special Judge Frances Gull ruled Friday, according to Fox59 .

Earlier this week, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland argued artistic renderings of possible suspects in the Delphi teens' killings should be prohibited during the trial against the accused killer Richard Allen, which began with opening statements on Friday. In his motion, McLeland argued the sketches were based on witnesses who described a variety of facial features but noted they did not see people long enough to be certain of their identifications.

"The composite sketches prepared were intended as an investigative tool to generate leads to identify a suspect and, in fact, these sketches were not related to the identification of Richard Allen as a suspect," prosecutors wrote in the motion.

Jennifer Auger, one of Allen’s attorneys, argued the pictures are important for jurors in making their decision about her client’s fate, countering the state’s previous claims that the pictures were not relevant to identifying Allen as a suspect.

"To the extent that the sketches do not resemble Richard Allen, they are highly relevant," the motion states.

Police released two sketches appearing to show different men in the years after the Delphi teens’ deaths. One was released in July 2017 and the other in April 2019 . The drawings are among the only glimpses into the suspect that were released to the public.

Auger countered the prosecutor's arguments about the subjectivity of the sketches, stating "the fact that there may be subjective input in a sketch does not make the sketch irrelevant; rather said subjectivity should go to the weight given it by the jury and not to issues regarding admissibility."

The motion came as opening statements were underway in the highly-anticipated trial against Allen. Just after midnight Friday, a line already began forming outside the Carroll County Courthouse in hopes of getting one of the limited 72 seats in the courtroom.

