    Hikers, carvers and volunteers needed for NICHES 5th annual Jack-O'-Lantern Hike

    By Jillian Ellison, Lafayette Journal & Courier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVU5h_0wBv1B8G00

    LAFAYETTE, Ind. — What could be a more quintessential fall activity than a lantern-lit walk in the woods in late October?

    NICHES Land Trust will host its fifth annual Jack-O'-Lantern Hike Oct. 25 to 27. The not-so-scary, self-guided walk through the woods will offer hikers the chance to vote for their favorite carved cucurbit, development director of NICHES Land Trust Ann Fields Monical said, all in a greater effort to support land conservation.

    Here's what you need to know if you're interested in participating this season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g13FJ_0wBv1B8G00

    Registration is required for the Jack-O'-Lantern Hike

    Hikers will be required to register in advance at nicheslandtrust.org.jack-o-lantern-hike , with up to 10 hikers per party. Registration is free for NICHES members, or $5 per non-member participant.

    From 7 to 10 p.m. from Oct. 25 to 27, hikers will go at their own pace along a self-guided loop less than a mile long throughout the woods, where NICHES notes it includes some rough terrain with steps and hills. Sturdy shoes and a flashlight are highly recommended for hikers.

    Money raised through the Jack-O'-Lantern Hike go into NICHES general operations, Monical said, which primarily works to finance land conservation projects across 4,800 acres and maintaining 16.5 miles of public trails.

    Pumpkin carvers of all skill levels wanted

    If hiking isn't quite your thing, NICHES also welcomes the public to assist in carving pumpkins to illuminate the hiking trail.

    Registration is required for pumpkin carvers as well, Monical said, and can be found at nicheslandtrust.org/news.

    After registering and listing how many pumpkins will be carved, volunteers are welcome to pick up their pumpkins from the cottage porch of Clegg Memorial Gardens until supplies last. The pumpkins designated for the hike, Monical said, are donated by the Purdue Student Farm.

    Carvers are also welcome to donate their own carved pumpkins, Monical said, but are advised to hold off on carving the cucurbits until close to the drop-off date for all carved entries Oct. 24.

    Hikers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite jack-o'-lantern. The winner will receive a gift membership to NICHES, a copy of "Into the Woods" by Dan Child, and some NICHES swag.

    Looking for another way to get involved with the Jack-O'-Lantern Hike?

    Volunteers are also needed for the Jack-O'-Lantern Hike and can sign up in advance at nicheslandtrust.org.

    Beginning Oct. 25 at 10 a.m., volunteers will assist in clearing the trail, moving pumpkins to decorate, and ensuring each pumpkin has a candle and is numbered for voting. Volunteers are asked to bring a water bottle, food throughout the day and hiking shoes.

    Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal and Courier. She can be reached via email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ellison_writes.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Hikers, carvers and volunteers needed for NICHES 5th annual Jack-O'-Lantern Hike

