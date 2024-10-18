ByGone Muncie: The ghost of Elmore Sheets

Early Sunday morning, February 15, 1896, 16-year-old Bessie Moore began walking down Granville Pike toward Muncie’s newish Whitely suburb. She was heading home after spending the night with her aunt and uncle north of the city.

Bessie turned east onto Centennial Avenue and spotted the Whiteley Malleable Castings plant looming just ahead. Located where East Central Recycling is today, the factory sprawled along the Ft. Wayne, Cincinnati & Louisville Railway line, what is today Norfolk Southern.

At the crossing, the Muncie Morning News reported that Bessie “happened to glance down the west side of the track and was horrified when she saw the body of a man lying there half covered with snow.” She sprinted to her brother George’s house on Wolfe Street for help.

The closest accessible telephone at the time resided in the front office of Whiteley Malleable. George attempted to call police there but couldn’t get a connection. So he just ran all the way downtown to city hall — then located at the northwest corner of Jackson and Jefferson streets. MPD Superintendent William Fortner responded himself, accompanied by Delaware County coroner Joseph Bowers.

The two arrived at a grisly scene. At first glance, they thought a train struck the man sometime in the night. According to the News, his body lay at the bottom of a 6-foot embankment, “with the head toward the track and the feet buried in mud, which had frozen during the night.” The Muncie Daily Herald reported that Bowers brushed snow aside, revealing a face frozen in terror, full of “ghastly looking cuts and a skull cracked like an eggshell.” Fortner, meanwhile, found a hat and left shoe some distance away. He then recognized the corpse as 27-year-old Elmore Sheets.

Bowers summoned R. Meeks and Sons’ ambulance, which brought the body back to its morgue on Main Street. Details of the “discovery quickly spread over the city Sunday morning,” the News reported. “Upon hearing that the body was at Meeks, hundreds of people visited the place to see the remains.”

Fortner assigned patrolmen George Ball (no relation to the glass brothers) and James Cole to investigate. The cops learned that the last train through was the No. 42 to Toledo the previous evening. After loading passengers, the locomotive headed north out of Muncie’s South Walnut Street station at 7:58 p.m. It chugged past the Centennial Avenue crossing six minutes later.

However, when later questioned, neither the train’s conductor nor the engineer remembered seeing anyone along the track at Centennial. Further complicating the investigation, the News reported that several eyewitnesses “said they saw (Sheets) in Muncie after the northbound passenger train had gone.”

John Settles, for instance, saw Elmore Sheets sleeping in the Lobby Cigar Store on Main Street about 8:10 p.m. William Harrington spotted him an hour later at George Crook’s Saloon opposite the courthouse.

Even Sheets’ doctor, A.C. Jones, saw him around 10:30 p.m. in front of Wirt’s Restaurant on Jackson Street. Jones called out that it was late and asked about his horse. “I ain’t riding,” Sheets slurred back, “I’m walking.” He ambled away from the doctor carrying a package under one arm.

The conflicting evidence pushed some Munsonians to share wild rumors of murder across the Magic City. The Herald wrote, “The affair is shrouded in mystery with indications pointing to murder, foul and dastardly.” Some declared that Elmore’s “life was taken by fiends who deserve mob law.”

The outrage was due partly because Sheets was fairly well-known. His parents, Henry and Amelia, ran a popular dairy farm in Hamilton Township. Throughout the early 1890s, the Sheets family often delivered milk to residents living on the city’s growing north end. Elmore, the oldest of five children, was educated at Royerton and Center schools. He worked as a teenager on the family farm and later at Muncie Ice on north Elm Street.

Elmore stayed mostly out of trouble but was prone to drink. Seeking a different environment, he left Muncie in 1893 to work with his brother at a hay-baling factory in Wells, Minnesota. After injuring his hand in January 1896, he returned home to recover at his parents' farmhouse.

Whatever the cause, the papers blamed Elmore Sheets’ death on his character. The News wrote that he wasn’t a “vicious boy by any means” but that “there is no question that his habits were the indirect cause of his untimely death.” The Herald agreed, Sheets “was not a model young man, but he loved his mother.” On Feb. 19, his remains were “lowered to their last resting place beneath a gaunt, leafless tree in Beech Grove Cemetery.”

Before Sheets was buried, a postmortem examination was conducted by Coroner Bowers and Muncie physicians Frank Jackson and Henry Winans. The examiners obliquely concluded that they didn’t think Sheets’ skull was crushed “by a blow from any weapon in the hands of man,” but they stopped short of blaming a train.

As the investigation continued without resolution, the Herald reported on March 2 that “the spirit of Elmore Sheets walked north of the Ft.W.C.&L. tracks last night and stopped for a moment at the spot where the body was found almost two weeks ago.” Supposedly, an unnamed friend of Elmore’s, who lived in Whitley, had a dream where "the spirit of the murdered man was walking up and down the railroad.”

The friend woke bolt upright, got dressed and rushed to the Centennial crossing. Sure enough, the Herald wrote, he noticed “a figure coming north on the track. Nearer and nearer it came and soon, the man was positive it was the spirit of Sheets.” The ghost floated to where its body had been found, “then disappeared, as if by magic.” Sheets’ friend was “confident he had seen an apparition.”

The Herald’s creative editorial, along with growing public outcry, prompted a grand jury investigation. Jurors learned that Sheets was in town on Saturday, Feb. 14, for the local Republican primary. He walked to Whitely and voted at 5:30 p.m., then made his way downtown for a boozy evening. About a dozen people testified to seeing Sheets in Muncie between 6 p.m. and midnight. Maude Crooks told jurors that she saw a man who looked like Sheets walking along the tracks at 1 a.m., followed by three tramps.

On March 23, 1896, the Herald reported that “members of the grand jury have finished their work … they are of the opinion that Elmore Sheets was murdered but cannot determine who accomplished the deed.” Coroner Bowers concurred, “Elmore Sheets was murdered unless evidence to the contrary is produced.”

Sheets’ murder was never officially solved. But maybe his ghost still lurks about the tracks at Centennial, searching in vain for closure.

