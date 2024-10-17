Seven candidates vying for three seats on Lafayette school board

Seven Lafayette school board candidates are vying for three at-large seats in the General Election.

At-large board members represent constituents the entire school district.

The candidates were emailed questions and ask to return them with a photo. Here are their responses to questions asked by the Journal & Courier.

Josiah Eller , 43, Lafayette

Why are you running for office?

I’ve noticed that school boards across the country, including ours, do not feel beholden to their constituents. Why are most current board members voting for expensive curriculum that they weren’t allowed to look at first? It doesn’t take an educator to figure out we need a change.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

First, I would like the board as a whole to be more fiscally responsible for taxpayer dollars. If new curriculum is to be voted on, it’s incumbent upon the board to read the material and give the voters of this community insight to what’s in the material they are paying for. Second, I’d like to go through some of the more controversial books in the school library and let parents know what their children are being subject to. Last, I’d like to help come up with a solution to the bus schedule.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the Lafayette schools face in 2025?

I think all three goals I mentioned will be challenging as the majority of the board seems to have an antithetical view toward what I would like to represent. I hope I’m wrong about that, but some very bad, unpopular policies have passed and I’d like to see people who want to be accountable to the parents and voters of this town.

Julie Peretin , 39, Lafayette

Occupation: Programs administrator

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office to continue serving the community of Greater Lafayette. Our community grows and prospers when our children have access to a robust public school system.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

Continuing to make data-driven decisions; keeping partisan politics and single-issue agendas out of local school board business; navigating the tension between state funding and mandates and the work of our local community; keeping an eye on shifting enrollment and budget impacts of the new state property assessment process; ensuring we continue to offer the things that make LSC great, particularly our fine arts programs, as we work through the upcoming changes to the Indiana diploma standards.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the Lafayette schools face in 2025?

The biggest, baseline challenge our corporation faces in 2025 is the same one it faces every day: finding ways to improve student outcomes. To me, this looks like providing opportunities for our established teachers to earn their newly state-mandated literacy endorsement, helping the United Way’s Read to Succeed program support our youngest readers, encouraging our middle school and junior high students to take calculated risks in their Project Citizen presentations, and improving our graduation rate by creating valuable, local pathways to graduation.

Gary Mueller , 60 , Lafayette

Occupation: Product support manager, Caterpillar Inc.,

Why are you running for office?

The Lafayette School Corp. serves a vital role in the community, and I want to help it continue to succeed. My three daughters received an excellent education from Lafayette schools, and I want to give back to this system and our community.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

I believe national partisan politics have no place in school board elections or policies. My focus will be on the issues confronting LSC and avoiding distractions that don't benefit our students' learning.

I hope to use my 35 years of Caterpillar experience to benefit board governance. I successfully solved customers’ problems while balancing the needs of a complex organization and hope to do the same at LSC.

I want to listen closely to parents and teachers. We need to bring our teachers and parents together to find ways to improve student performance and best use all the resources available.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the Lafayette schools face in 2025?

Enrollment at LSC has been declining over the past few years, which will reduce funding available to the schools and is concerning. The root cause of this decline needs to be understood to make improvements and continue to attract people to our community.

Standard test scores have also been declining at LSC. While these results aren’t the only indication of a school’s success, actions need to be taken to improve results and prepare our students for jobs in the 21 st century.

Rocky Hession, 64, Lafayette

Occupation: Bookkeeper/tax preparer/day care co-provider

Why are you running for office?

To represent the more than 300 children my wife and I have taken care of in the 30 years we have had a day care and provide a multi-layered perspective to the board.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

First: Help solve the transportation problem, make the buses safer and help get more drivers. Second: Increase communication between the three main groups (teachers, administrators and parents). Third: Be an advocate for the kids and what they need. The needs of the past generation in some ways are different than the past.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the Lafayette schools face in 2025?

I have read and appreciate the strategic plan created by the board. The biggest challenge is not the plan itself; it’s the implementation, it’s accomplishing it for the families involved. Being a parent is an immense responsibility. Economic issues are making it harder to just get by, and there have to be ways of making that easier. That is the greatest issue facing our community at this time. It’s going to take all of us.

Ebony Monique Barrett, 42, Lafayette

Occupation: DEI consultant, IU Health; president, Executive Management Consulting Group; lead vocalist/owner, Ebony and the Ruckus

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for re-election because our community needs greater engagement and alignment. Our broad group of stakeholders spans many perspectives, and everyone has a role in student success. My strength is bringing people together to tackle complex challenges, and by harnessing our collective talents, we can support our students’ growth and achievement.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

The top priority is to better understand the complexities within our educational system and address the challenges that often go unnoticed. Another goal is to identify and remove barriers to engagement, making it easier for everyone to participate in our schools’ success. Lastly, a focus on inclusivity and transparency is key. As the board examines its operational goals, there’s an opportunity to ensure all voices are heard. Sometimes, inviting people to the table means bringing the table to them.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the Lafayette schools face in 2025?

For 18 years, I’ve been deeply involved in LSC as a parent, volunteer, coach and classroom contributor, witnessing both the strengths and needs of our schools. We are fortunate to have dedicated educators, administrators, parents, and community partners. The biggest challenge is uniting all these stakeholders to ensure that every student is seen, valued and supported. We all share the same goal: to help our community’s youth reach their full potential. My focus is on ensuring that every family has the resources and support they need for their students to succeed.

Margaret Hass , 39 , Lafayette

Occupation: Educator

Why are you running for office?

I’m running because I believe that all students, whatever their race, gender, or ZIP code, deserve the freedom to learn in a safe and supportive environment. As an educator, Lafayette Jeff graduate, and parent to two future LSC students, I want to do all I can to make that happen.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

My first goal is to safeguard the freedom of students to learn and read so that they have a full, accurate, and honest education about our country’s history and the world we live in. Secondly, I will advocate for fair wages, good benefits, and respect for teachers and other staff so that Lafayette schools attract and retain the best. Finally, I aim to improve communication between the school board and the community, including staff and families, by providing more information to the public throughout the decision-making process and making meetings more accessible.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the Lafayette schools face in 2025?

Students need fully funded schools so they can pursue their dreams and make a better future for our country. Certain politicians, however, have created policies in Indiana that lead to decreasing property tax revenues for public education and make some students feel like they don’t belong. Coming together to foster an inclusive environment that allows every child to thrive, we can meet those challenges and keep students and families in LSC. That also means building on our strengths as a diverse school community with strong programs in academics, arts and athletics that allow students to succeed in many different ways.

