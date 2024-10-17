Six West Lafayette residents vying for four school board seats

Six candidates are vying for four seats on the West Lafayette Community School board in this election.

The candidates were emailed questions and ask to return them with a photo. Here are their responses to questions asked by the Journal & Courier.

George Lyle, 41, West Lafayette

Occupation: IT security analyst and special legal counsel for Purdue University

Why are you running for office?

I'm running for office because I want to make the school board boring again. There is a problem when the school board, rather than the schools themselves, are the center of attention.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

My goals are to:

1: Turn down the temperature of board meetings, and present a united front to the public rather than one of discord

2: Maintain the reputation of excellence ― WL Elementary was recently named a national Blue Ribbon School. We can climb even higher if we keep working.

3: Prepare WLCSC for the future. Laws and technologies are changing quickly, and the district needs to stay ahead of them both.

What do you see as the biggest challenge West Lafayette schools face in 2025?

There are several big challenges facing WLCSC. One is a maintenance and facility backlog that needs attention. Another is the changing Indiana diploma requirements, which still need revising to ensure that both college-bound and workforce-bound kids are well served.

Yue Yin, 50, West Lafayette

Occupation: Professor in educational psychology

Why are you running for office?

I am grateful for the outstanding education my children have received in the West Lafayette district. I want to give back and help all students receive the best education possible in our district. I have already promoted many improvements and look forward to making even more with the new team.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

Quality education for all students: Our overall academic performance and extracurricular offerings are excellent. However, we must ensure that all the students receive the best education possible, such as those with diverse learning needs, financial challenges and mental health concerns.

Support for teachers: We should continue to improve compensation for teachers and staff, while providing professional development opportunities that address emerging needs and trends, such as special education, mental health issues, and artificial intelligence in education.

Data-informed decisions: We should actively listen to all stakeholders, including community members, teachers, parents and students, to identify and address their needs and concerns.

What do you see as the biggest challenge West Lafayette schools face in 2025?

I answer this question as priorities.First, we should work to boost enrollment. As of early September, student enrollment is down by 20 students compared to last year. Smaller enrollment means we serve fewer students and receive less state funding. Given the available space after recent renovations, we should increase enrollment to serve more students and secure additional funding.

Second, board members should build a collaborative and collegial team. The board should not be partisan or political. All the board members should value collective wisdom and aim to reach consensus whenever possible, rather than dismissing others' suggestions or allowing the majority to consistently overrule the minority.

James Beau Scott, 42, West Lafayette

Occupation: Director of STEM learning for EES Innovation: an educational technology and consultancy organization

Why are you running for office?

As an education professional, I have lived in the K-12 space for nearly 20 years, working to effect change for diverse groups of students here in Indiana and internationally as well. I am a champion for students and want to be a part of helping them to achieve their academic goals and pursuits.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

I hope to form common unity within the board. The public sees, hears, and reads everything within the board meetings. We need to put our best on display if we hope to continue to attract educator talent.

The community entrusts us to be fiscally responsible by passing of the referendum. It’s imperative they see our district as spending these funds wisely and judiciously.

The main role of the board is holding superintendents accountable for their hires and their overall performance. With the lack of productive communication in the current board, I believe this focus has been lost.

What do you see as the biggest challenge West Lafayette schools face in 2025?

The biggest challenge we face in 2025 will be the designing, development, and implementation of the district-wide strategic plan. This as an opportunity for create a united vision for our schools. The implementation of the steps developed within this plan will be imperative and instrumental in the success in addressing the key priorities laid out within the strategic plan, offering an exceptional opportunity for oversight and accountability for both the board and the superintendent. This process is a chance for us to demonstrate that we can work together creating a world-class learning environment for our students.

David Purpura, 42, West Lafayette

Occupation: Professor of human development and family science, director of the Purdue Center for Early Learning

Why are you running for office?

I want to offer my expertise in educational research, practice, and policy to make our schools better for all students. We have excellent schools — amazing teachers and administrators, talented students, engaged families and community resources. We have to work together as a community to identify and support opportunities for success.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

Inclusive strategic planning: I will advocate for inclusion of all community voices in the strategic planning process, ensuring that the implementation of the strategic plan reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of our community.

Enhanced early childhood education opportunities: I can leverage my expertise in early childhood education research to guide the successful transition of our pilot preschool program into a sustainable and high-quality long-term initiative.

Enhancing learning opportunities in school and beyond: I will support our school administrators to foster collaborations between our schools and local organizations to expand and enrich in-school and after-school learning opportunities.

What do you see as the biggest challenge West Lafayette schools face in 2025?

Aside from potential state changes to the diploma structure that will reduce competitiveness for students from Indiana, tax rate changes that may dramatically reduce funding, and the dramatic expansion of school funding programs that will syphon funds from our public education system, the biggest challenge for the West Lafayette schools is ensuring that we have a school board that will work together to tackle these challenges head on. The board needs to set a mission and vision for our schools that will enhance access to excellence for all of our students, and plan for the long-term stability of our district.

Maria Koliantz, 40, West Lafayette

Occupation: Construction project manager (Summit)

Why are you running for office?

I have two West Lafayette students and am passionate about equitable access to quality public education. My experience with the Detroit Public Schools Foundation and my role on the WL Schools Education Foundation board have equipped me to take this next step to serve our students and teachers.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

My top three goals are to be a collaborative and effective board member, to help create budgets that use our funds wisely, and to ensure that we have good policies. While broad, these goals reflect the essential role of a board in supporting the school district's achievements. A strong board sets the mission, hires a quality superintendent — like we have at WL — and cultivates a respectful, collaborative relationship. Together, the board and superintendent should celebrate what’s going well, identify areas for improvement, and ensure every student has the best opportunity for success.

What do you see as the biggest challenge West Lafayette schools face in 2025?

The biggest challenge for West Lafayette, and I believe for all public-school districts, particularly in Indiana, is funding. Public schools must meet higher standards for teacher credentials and services compared to charter and private schools, yet we compete with them for state funds. While WL has successfully passed local referendums to supplement state funding, ongoing advocacy for adequate funding is crucial. Our (and all) teachers deserve competitive compensation, and adequate funding is vital to attract and retain high-quality educators, ensuring an excellent educational experience for all students.

Amy Austin

Why are you running for office?

I feel that my unique skills, including my background in government accounting, a familiarity with how the district works and the people who make it work, and my experience as an incumbent make me a great candidate. I am committed to centering students in all of my decisions.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

First, to take the pre-k pilot into a permanent program that provides our youngest students with a solid foundation for a world-class education. Research is clear that pre-k is vital to educational success, and right now there are fewer seats than students.

Second, to work with our admin, staff, and community through the strategic planning process to help develop a vision for the next few years.

Third, to serve as a role model for our students by conducting myself professionally and treating everyone fairly and with respect all the time.

What do you see as the biggest challenge West Lafayette schools face in 2025?

Indiana's funding is inadequate to provide an outstanding education. I'm continually grateful to our community for supporting the recent referendum, but communities shouldn't have to self-fund education that way.

I will continue to be a vocal advocate for generous school funding, so that we can pay teachers an attractive salary and provide our students with what they need to learn in a safe, healthy, comfortable environment where their physical needs (like nurses, nutrition, and clean, safe facilities) and mental health needs (through counselors and compassionate intervention-trained teachers) are met with care and empathy.

