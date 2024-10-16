'Spending Time': Only USA-made candy corn is produced by Frankfort's Zachary Confections

FRANKFORT, Ind. — It's rare to find anyone who is indifferent in their opinion of candy corn. You either love it or you hate it.

Strong feelings aside, more than 35 million pounds of the cute, tri-colored candy kernels are sold annually in the United States, according to an estimate by the National Confectioners Association. Who can say how much of that is consumed by mellow creme lovers like me, or tossed into trash cans by those who misunderstand the candy's iconic nature?

But only one company makes its candy corn, and other mellow creme shapes, in the United States, Zachary Confections product analyst Billy Zachary said.

Located just off Indiana 28 in Frankfort, the fourth generation-operated candy factory produces over 12 million pounds of candy corn and other mellow creme shapes each year, Zachary said, shipping their products globally.

Home to several varieties of iconic candies, Zachary Confections wasn't always based in central Indiana.

So, how did the company find its way to Frankfort?

From the Candy Capital to sweet home Indiana

Founded in 1950 by J.J. Zachary and his wife, Helen, in downtown Chicago, Billy said the company started as a seasonal chocolate source, crafting hollow milk chocolate bunnies alongside other novelties.

But by the 1980s, the company realized it had grown in what it offered, Billy said, and so began to search for a larger production facility to call home.

In 1983, the Frankfort Peter Paul plant, then owned by Cadbury Schweppes, announced it would cease operations there after 24 years. The plant was the first to open in Frankfort's industrial park area along Indiana 28, then-Mayor Mary Jane McMahon told the Journal & Courier amid the closure news, helping to attract other industry to the area.

The plant didn't sit idle for long. By the end of the year, Zachary Confections announced it had acquired the 212,000-square-foot plant.

Founded on holiday staples like the chocolate Easter bunny, Zachary didn't begin crafting the Halloween staple candy corn until the turn of the millennium, branching into other holidays with mellow cremes.

Although the candy maker no longer makes some of its founding staples, like chocolate Easter bunnies or cherry cordials, Billy said the factory's team of more than 350 people work around the clock to prep and package holiday favorites and year-round staples.

But those holiday favorites you're reaching for as the holidays continue rolling in have a season all of their own.

Planning ahead ... way ahead

The candy corn you're reaching for on store shelves right now was likely produced back in late January or early February, Billy said, noting that Halloween candy is the farthest season the company plans for.

"It's just because of how many orders we get versus other seasons," Billy said. "And then for others, like Christmas, some companies will be wanting stuff in May, but that's really early for Christmas. Most places don't want Christmas candy until, like, August."

Halloween proves to be one of Zachary's biggest production seasons, Billy said, as the company also bags different generic store brands, such as Great Value and Nice!, alongside its own Zachary Confections label.

Walking through the various processing rooms inside Zachary Confections, each section is enveloped by a different scent, ranging from cherry to chocolate. In early October, production workers are busy preparing seasonal chocolate-coated marshmallow eggs, cherry jelly hearts and cinnamon jelly hearts ahead of the Easter and Valentine's holidays.

But no matter the season, there is one ingredient the majority of the holiday favorites have in common: corn starch.

"We use a couple million pounds of it every year," Billy said over the whirring sound of candy molding machinery. "We have two types of corn starch. One is cooking starch, which we use in our jellies, and the other is molding starch, which is used to fill the molds to prevent the candy from sticking."

Ingredients like corn starch and American grade A honey are purchased year-round for candy making, but what most consumers may not know, Billy said, is that chocolate is contractually purchased a year in advance of the holiday a candy is being crafted for.

Locking in the price the company will buy its chocolate, Billy said, guarantees a set price for the consumer, no matter what happens to cocoa harvests.

"Right now, around this time, is harvest time on the Ivory Coast for cocoa beans, so this is when all the suppliers are able to see what their crops are going to do so they can price accordingly," Billy said. "We typically contract for a whole year, so the chocolate we are using in production right now, that price was locked in last year. Looking at next year, the cost of chocolate has doubled or tripled, so we are booking cautiously."

Part of what makes booking chocolate a cautious annual activity, Billy said, is the company understands that the customers buying their candy are spending with little room in expendable budgets.

"If the price of chocolate is going to go up, are people going to spend, you know, the 50 cents or $1 to buy the treat they want?" Billy said. "Or will they turn to some other sweet treat that isn't chocolate? This has been a weird year for chocolate, and it's made it hard to analyze what we'll need to book."

Growing beyond candy

Every room in the sprawling Zachary Confections factory is buzzing with workers, standing on assembly lines ensuring candy quality or hauling pallets of boxed candy and ingredients between areas. All rooms, but one.

In a brightly lit room, new machinery sits idly, almost deafeningly quiet compared to the rest of the factory. Nearly completed, minus a piece that needed to be resized by the manufacturer, is future equipment for jelly-making production.

The addition of new jelly equipment will allow the company to produce allergen-free jellies year-round, which will free up the other jelly-making machine to manufacture candy corn year-round.

With the capability of creating allergen-free jellies unlocks a new industry break-through for Zachary's, Billy said: gummy vitamins.

"This gives us that potential that we've never had before," Billy said. "There is a huge market on those, and this is essentially an investment in the future."

Similarly to when Zachary Confections bought the equipment to produce candy corn in the early 2000s, Billy said the company is always looking to the future of what consumers are interested in.

But despite what haters may say of the future for the iconic candy corn and candy pumpkins when it comes to Halloween holiday, consider Billy a fan.

"I do like it, and of course I am obviously biased, but Zachary's is the best on the market," Billy said. "Ours is a product we take pride in, knowing we spend the extra money to ensure we are using pure American honey to create the best product on the market."

