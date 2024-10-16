Incumbent coroner faces challenge from Libertarian candidate

Incumbent GOP Coroner Carrie Costello faces Libertarian Benjamin Milanowski, who was slotted by the party over the summer to run for the office.

The coroner's office investigates suspicious and unattended deaths to determine the cause and manner of a person's demise.

The candidates were emailed questions and ask to return them with a photo. Here are their responses.

Name: Carrie CostelloAge: 56Occupation: Coroner for Tippecanoe CountyCity/town of residence: West Lafayette

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election for to continue providing my experience, expertise and advocacy for the decedents in all death investigations. I will continue my well-established community partnerships while assisting with community health and safety and providing answers for the families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

My dedicated work to the opioid epidemic. We have been extremely successful in the past two years with decreasing opioid deaths, and I plan to continue working diligently in this area.

My focus and work on decreasing deaths by suicide.

I will continue to provide forensic training opportunities that support the expertise and education of my medicolegal death investigating team. With the practices I have established, I find answers for the deceased and speak for them when they cannot, while also supporting and assisting families and loved ones during such a difficult time.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the county faces in 2025?

The community's overall growth requires the experience and expertise that I have gained over the past 24 years. My extensive experience and knowledge in this area is required to address the actual needs of our community and meet the challenges we are facing due to the growth of the community. I will focus on needs such as assistance with public health crises and safety, and providing scientific forensic evidence and answers that can further assist the criminal justice process and our community as a whole.

Milanowski did not respond.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Incumbent coroner faces challenge from Libertarian candidate