Incumbent Commissioner Byers challenged by Libertarian Mayoras for 2nd District seat

Libertarian Steven Michael Mayoras is challenging incumbent GOP County Commissioner Dave Byers to represent the 2nd District seat.

Registered voters in the county vote for all commissioners, regardless of the district in which the voter lives. The 2nd District encompasses most of the western part of the county.

The three county commissioners collectively serve as the chief executives of the county, as well as the legislative branch of county government. They also are appointed members of various boards and commissions.

The candidates were emailed questions and ask to return them with a photo. Here are their responses to questions asked by the Journal & Courier.

David S. Byers,

Party: Republican

Occupation: Grain and livestock farmer, Tippecanoe County commissioner,

Residence: Rural West Lafayette

Why are you running for office?

I have had the distinct pleasure of serving the citizens of this county as their county commissioner. Along with our mayors and other officials, I believe it is important to help our community become a leader in Indiana. Additionally, I aim to improve the quality of life for all Tippecanoe County residents.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

Protecting water rights. As a member of the Farm Bureau Water Policy Board, I am on the ground level of creating water policy in Indiana. Water rights and management are the No. 1 issue. The importance of local control should be our primary concern.

Infrastructure. Currently the commissioners regulate 1600+ miles of roads and drainage and 220 bridges. Maintenance and improvements of the infrastructure is vital. The commissioners are also responsible for 13 county-owned facilities and 700+ employees.

Health. We have added mental health and substance abuse services. Offering citizens suffering with an addiction the ability to safely recover.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the county faces in 2025?

Managing juvenile detention and possibly creating a juvenile detention facility. The current cost of sending our youth to other facilities is becoming cost-prohibitive. This will allow our deputies to remain working in our county, not transporting these individuals.

Steven Mayoras

Age: 41

Political party: Libertarian

Occupation: Director

City: West Lafayette

Why are you running for office?

I led in small business, manufacturing, and health care. I bring a well-rounded resume to an otherwise one-sided Republican race. In November, there will be traditional conservatives on the ballot, and me ― a better representation of what our community stands for across both sides of the political spectrum.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

Short-sighted community planning and corporate tax favors threaten this community, like housing shortages. This was predictable with reasonable solutions that could have been implemented 10 years ago. I won't let our county get this behind on important matters. Second is preserving our uniqueness. We are on track to become another concrete desert like Indy. Protecting our wilderness and agriculturally significant areas, while proposing forward-thinking and sustainable community planning will be at the top of my list. Third is LEAP. Given my background, I will attempt stops to this permanently. Others have to follow Republican leaders. I won't.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the county faces in 2025?

Owning our water rights to use responsibly. Additionally, community leaders failed prioritizing county wellness over corporate/state interests. It resulted in rampant poverty, increased crime and impossible living costs. Giving corporate tax cuts while increasing taxes for families is unacceptable. We can't fill the job vacancies we have, and they talk like job creation is up to government. Lastly, we want leaders who let us prosper in our own way. Government has no place in our families, or our beliefs. I lift people up. Current leaders have knocked us down. We can strengthen our community by supporting civilian stakeholders.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Incumbent Commissioner Byers challenged by Libertarian Mayoras for 2nd District seat