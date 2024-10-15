Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Journal & Courier

    Incumbent Commissioner Byers challenged by Libertarian Mayoras for 2nd District seat

    By Staff report,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DU3UK_0w7HjXrc00

    Libertarian Steven Michael Mayoras is challenging incumbent GOP County Commissioner Dave Byers to represent the 2nd District seat.

    Registered voters in the county vote for all commissioners, regardless of the district in which the voter lives. The 2nd District encompasses most of the western part of the county.

    The three county commissioners collectively serve as the chief executives of the county, as well as the legislative branch of county government. They also are appointed members of various boards and commissions.

    The candidates were emailed questions and ask to return them with a photo. Here are their responses to questions asked by the Journal & Courier.

    David S. Byers,

    Party: Republican

    Occupation: Grain and livestock farmer, Tippecanoe County commissioner,

    Residence: Rural West Lafayette

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWx9M_0w7HjXrc00

    Why are you running for office?

    I have had the distinct pleasure of serving the citizens of this county as their county commissioner. Along with our mayors and other officials, I believe it is important to help our community become a leader in Indiana. Additionally, I aim to improve the quality of life for all Tippecanoe County residents.

    What are your top three goals, if elected?

    Protecting water rights. As a member of the Farm Bureau Water Policy Board, I am on the ground level of creating water policy in Indiana. Water rights and management are the No. 1 issue. The importance of local control should be our primary concern.

    Infrastructure. Currently the commissioners regulate 1600+ miles of roads and drainage and 220 bridges. Maintenance and improvements of the infrastructure is vital. The commissioners are also responsible for 13 county-owned facilities and 700+ employees.

    Health. We have added mental health and substance abuse services. Offering citizens suffering with an addiction the ability to safely recover.

    What do you see as the biggest challenge the county faces in 2025?

    Managing juvenile detention and possibly creating a juvenile detention facility. The current cost of sending our youth to other facilities is becoming cost-prohibitive. This will allow our deputies to remain working in our county, not transporting these individuals.

    Steven Mayoras

    Age: 41

    Political party: Libertarian

    Occupation: Director

    City: West Lafayette

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWrPL_0w7HjXrc00

    Why are you running for office?

    I led in small business, manufacturing, and health care. I bring a well-rounded resume to an otherwise one-sided Republican race. In November, there will be traditional conservatives on the ballot, and me ― a better representation of what our community stands for across both sides of the political spectrum.

    What are your top three goals, if elected?

    Short-sighted community planning and corporate tax favors threaten this community, like housing shortages. This was predictable with reasonable solutions that could have been implemented 10 years ago. I won't let our county get this behind on important matters. Second is preserving our uniqueness. We are on track to become another concrete desert like Indy. Protecting our wilderness and agriculturally significant areas, while proposing forward-thinking and sustainable community planning will be at the top of my list. Third is LEAP. Given my background, I will attempt stops to this permanently. Others have to follow Republican leaders. I won't.

    What do you see as the biggest challenge the county faces in 2025?

    Owning our water rights to use responsibly. Additionally, community leaders failed prioritizing county wellness over corporate/state interests. It resulted in rampant poverty, increased crime and impossible living costs. Giving corporate tax cuts while increasing taxes for families is unacceptable. We can't fill the job vacancies we have, and they talk like job creation is up to government. Lastly, we want leaders who let us prosper in our own way. Government has no place in our families, or our beliefs. I lift people up. Current leaders have knocked us down. We can strengthen our community by supporting civilian stakeholders.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Incumbent Commissioner Byers challenged by Libertarian Mayoras for 2nd District seat

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy