These 7 Lafayette-area boys soccer teams won sectional championships

LAFAYETTE - Indiana high school sports fans were treated to a mass of IHSAA sectional championship games throughout the Lafayette area that included heroic goals and stories of programs that competed to bring prestige to their respective programs.

With this group of stories comes a series of vignettes that captured the action from three games including the Lafayette Jeff-Harrison boys 3A match, Harrison-McCutcheon girls 3A match and Faith Christian-Central Catholic 1A match.

Here's what happened throughout the afternoon and evening with seven teams advancing to the regional semifinals next Thursday.

Harrison wins 3A sectional, Lafayette Jeff says goodbye to interim coach

There's a new trick up Harrison's sleeve. A play that it showcased against McCutcheon and was once again the catalyst for the consistent scoring barrage in the second half against Lafayette Jeff.

Senior defender Evan Pounds delivered an assist for the second straight game utilizing a throw in, inside the penalty box that was headed in by senior Mihali Papadogiannis in the 53rd minute.

Captain Ivan Gutierrez scored two penalty kicks in the 69th and 77 minutes and Harrison beat Lafayette Jeff 3-0 to capture its fourth consecutive sectional title.

"I think it's a testament to the work we put in, that I put in and the whole team puts in," Pounds said. "We all know we are going to be there for each other. I can throw it far and I know they'll always be there."

Harrison (15-0-4) is the No. 4 ranked Class 3A team in the state and will face Hamilton Southeastern on the road.

Lafayette Jeff (6-6-6) will not see the return of interim head coach Alex Igo. Igo led the Bronchos to the IHSAA 3A sectional title match after former head coach Olegario Martinez resigned in September.

Igo was credited with bringing stability to the program and earned the respect of players in the seven matches he coached.

But being a father Igo said, is where his heart is. His infant daughter Mckenzie taking up his focus while teaching advanced sixth grade math at Sunnyside Intermediate School.

"The most fun I've ever had is going home to my daughter and being a dad," Igo said. "The last two and a half to three weeks of being with these boys is the most fun I've ever had. But in life, you sometimes have to put life before the game."

Lafayette Jeff senior leading goal scorer Ari Kennedy offered parting advice for the program's next head coach.

"The first thing you do when you go into the building is to get people to believe in you," Kennedy said. "Whether that's gaining their respect or pushing them, you have to let them know you're going to be there for them. At the end of the day when the team wins, the manager can't take all the glory. It has to do with the team. You have to put yourself behind it and when they lose, you have to take the blame. That's life."

Faith Christian senior gives grandpa a game to remember

Tears welled from the eyes of Faith Christian senior Victor Vanderwall during the closing seconds of the 1A sectional championship against Central Catholic.

Vanderwall had just finished playing one of the best matches of his high school career. He slotted a hat trick and powered Faith Christian to a 6-0 victory on Saturday afternoon at Faith Christian School.

And watching Vanderwall from the sidelines was his grandfather Bill Kyles who had mustered enough strength to leave his home and enjoy a warm afternoon that featured light sprinkles and cotton candy blue and pink clouds.

Vanderwall said Kyles has been fighting an aggressive form of cancer.

"He doesn't have a lot of time left but he was able to make it out here," Vanderwall said. "I was playing for him."

Faith Christian (12-0-4) continued after completing its first undefeated regular season in 2024. The Eagles' soccer program leapt to new bounds with getting the program's first win over West Lafayette and tying 3A sectional runner-up Lafayette Jeff.

Leading Faith Christian is junior midfielder Carter Hodgson who has 18 goals and eight assists.

Faith Christian faces Carroll on the road this Thursday in the IHSAA regional semifinals. All regional semifinal games will be played Oct. 17.

Moser's goal with 30 seconds in double overtime lifts Harrison

Fatigue and low blood sugar were never a cause for concern for Harrison senior captain Ruth Moser.

The Type-1 diabetic rested for only two minutes and then found herself back in the game, hunting and searching for the right touch to score after trailing McCutcheon 1-0 in the IHSAA 3A sectional championship match at Loeb Stadium.

And her relentless effort took Harrison from the brink of elimination to delivering the signature moment of the IHSAA soccer sectionals in the Lafayette area.

Moser beat three defenders to the box with 30 seconds remaining, using her head to launch a shot by the outstretched hands of McCutcheon goalkeeper Mackenna Wallace to help Harrison (13-6) advance to the IHSAA regional round with a 2-1 victory.

"It just comes from the support of my team and the ability to put trust in each other," Moser said. "To keep playing those balls and we ended up getting something. It's the team bonding."

Moser learned from a young age how to maximize her output and control her type-1 diabetes by using a nutritional regimen laid out by her parents.

"Sometimes that blood sugar makes you spike and you get heavy feet but just pushing through, drinking water and eating lots of snacks," Moser said. "My coaches are always there, my teammates are always there and I have to thank my parents for teaching me the ropes."

Even when faced with exhaustion, Moser couldn't be stopped. Moser tied the score 1-1 in the 71st minute but only after facing stiff opposition from McCutcheon. McCutcheon held Harrison scoreless and swarmed Moser every chance it could.

The Mavericks took the lead after senior Maddie Moore slotted a right-footed shot near the outside post after a free kick caromed to her feet and two yards outside the penalty box.

"The girls played hard," McCutcheon coach Tim Wagner said. "We give Harrison a fight every year and it always comes down to one. But eventually, we'll get there. The girls played their hearts out and I'm proud of them all."

For Harrison, it was the second straight year winning the sectional championship, both titles being won on game-winning goals after scoring with 2.9 seconds left last season at Harrison.

"I think if we keep working on the things we're working on, (the moments) will eventually come," Wagner said.

This year's victory was more dramatic, needing to rally from a 1-0 deficit. Senior Ana Gallardo assisted the game-winning goal while defenders Libby Sharp, Maelin Spitnagle and Josey Hall brought higher pressure to limit McCutcheon's opportunities in the penalty box.

A resilient collective effort from Harrison while relying on Moser to capture more sectional history.

"I'm just thankful for every day," Moser said. "I put my trust in God and am just thankful for this moment."

Lafayette area soccer sectional scores.

Girls soccer class 2A sectional: West Lafayette 4, Lebanon 1. Goals by Lauren Kovich, Malavika Sujith, Amaya St. Hilaire and Macy Fordyce. Assist by Kovich.

West Lafayette 4, Lebanon 1. Goals by Lauren Kovich, Malavika Sujith, Amaya St. Hilaire and Macy Fordyce. Assist by Kovich. Boys soccer class 2A sectional : West Lafayette 2, Western 1. Goals by Jayden Blank and Joey Balagtas.

: West Lafayette 2, Western 1. Goals by Jayden Blank and Joey Balagtas. Girls soccer class 1A sectional:

Boys soccer class 1A sectional: Carroll 3, Tipton 1 (OT). Goals scored by Joshua Radcliff, Theo Desits and Aidan Duff. Assists by Desits and Huff.

