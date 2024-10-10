Open in App
    Democrat Dan Sikes challenges GOP incumbent Mark Genda for 41st District seat

    By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier,

    2 days ago

    Republican incumbent Mark Genda is being challenged for the 41st District at the Statehouse by Democrat Dan Sikes.

    Indiana House 41st District emcompasses eastern Tippecanoe County, including the communities of Dayton and Clarks Hill. It also includes communities in northern and eastern Montgomery County and western Clinton County.

    The candidates were emailed questions and ask to return them with a photo. Here are their responses.

    Name: Dan SikesAge: 40Occupation: Office manager at Reliable ExterminatorsCity/town of residence: Lafayette

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUUHN_0w1OhbW300

    Why are you running for office?

    Before I was a candidate, I was a voter. As a voter, I felt my voice, and others' voices, weregoing unheard. I want to be the voice now and represent the people in my district and help toimprove the small-town living that makes up this state.

    What are your top three goals, if elected?

    ∎ Work toward a bipartisan committee to help get public education back on track tocreate well-rounded students.

    ∎ Work to shut down the LEAP pipeline and create a subcommittee made up of citizens tooversee the IEDC and their needless spending.

    ∎ As a veteran, I understand the importance of caring for our vets after service and therewill always be a seat at the table fighting for them if I am elected.

    What do you see as the biggest challenge the county faces in 2025?

    Each county/small town faces different problems. Tippecanoe is facing the LEAP project and the threat of our water being taken away without the approval of the residents or no real understanding of how it will affect Tippecanoe County and its surrounding area that the pipeline will go through. The small towns, such as Mulberry, Dayton, Kirklin, Colfax have major water infrastructure issues that are being ignored by the state. They need actual representation to fight for them to get their communities back up and running.

    GOP candidate Genda did not reply to the Journal & Courier's questions.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Democrat Dan Sikes challenges GOP incumbent Mark Genda for 41st District seat

    Comments / 9
    Happy Light
    1d ago
    I’m voting straight Red Republican
    Randy Hall
    2d ago
    vote RED indiana
