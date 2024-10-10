Texas man receives 65-year sentence for murder and using a firearm

LAFAYETTE, Ind. ― Twenty-two-year-old David Trevino will be 69 years old by the time he finishes his prison sentences for the Aug. 4, 2023, murder of Jordan Loveall.

On Tuesday, Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin sentenced Trevino to 55 years for the murder conviction and 10 years on the sentence-enhancing charge of use of a firearm in the crime.

Trevino's convictions for robbery with serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit robbery were vacated to avoid double jeopardy issues.

Trevino's entire 65-year sentence will be served in Indiana prisons.

In Indiana, an inmate must serve 75% of his sentence with good behavior before he can be released. In Trevino's case, that translates into almost 49 years. Trevino already has credit for 14 months of pretrial detention.

Trevino and his friend, Adrian Suarez, both from Hereford, Texas, had been living in Lafayette for a few months while servicing the wind turbines in Benton County, according to testimony in Trevino's trial.

The night Trevino killed Loveall was their last night in town. They were heading home to Texas that weekend and decided to buy some marijuana from Loveall to celebrate with friends. But while driving to Loveall's home in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Trevino suggested they rob Loveall of the dope, according to testimony.

Suarez pulled into Loveall's driveway, and when Loveall came out of his house to do the deal, Trevino shot and killed him after Loveall realized he was being robbed and pulled his handgun, according to testimony in Trevino's trial last month.

Trevino tried to claim self-defense, but prosecutors pointed out that Loveall is the one who could have claimed self-defense had he survived, not Trevino.

Suarez testified with immunity at Trevino's trial, telling the jurors about the shooting and identifying Trevino as the shooter.

Suarez is scheduled to stand trial on Dec. 10 for charges of murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He also faces a sentence-enhancing charge of used of a firearm.

If convicted, Suarez faces a possible prison sentence of 45 to 65 years for murder and up to 20 years added if he's convicted of the sentence-enhancing charge.

