GOP, Democrat candidates vie to be new representative for13th District

Republican Matt Commons emerged from the GOP primary after defeating incumbent Sharon Negele. Commons faces Democrat Ed Moyer Jr. to represent the 13th District at the Indiana Statehouse.

The 13th District includes parts of southern and western Tippecanoe County. It also includes parts of Montgomery, Fountain, Newton and Benton counties, including the communities of Kentland, Attica, Covington, Boswell, Otterbein, Oxford, Boswell and Fowler.

The candidates were emailed questions and ask to return them with a photo. Here are their responses.

Name: Matt Commons

Age: 33

Occupation: High school social studies teacher/county councilman

City of residence: Williamsport

Why are you running for office?

Rural Hoosiers deserve a voice in the Statehouse. From serving in the Army to the county council, I have been focused on defending our constitutional rights and safeguarding Hoosier values. I will always listen and work with our local communities to ensure we are putting our district first.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

The first priority is protecting local communities’ rights to decide what is best for their communities. I will work with local leaders and other legislators to develop a statewide water policy that protects the Wabash River. Second, we will work to improve government transparency and accountability by reforming the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Hoosiers should know their tax dollars are being spent responsibly and wisely. Third, we need to ensure our children are learning the subjects that matter, address the teacher shortage crisis, reduce students’ chronic absenteeism, and keep our children safe in the classroom.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the district faces in 2025?

Local Hoosiers are concerned about the issue of the state and federal government infringing upon local communities’ right to govern themselves. This includes local communities’ right to stop Indianapolis bureaucrats from pumping water from the Teays River Aquifer, the federal government imposing burdensome regulations on small businesses and farmers, and threats to our constitutional rights. The state has incentivized the Biden-Harris’ administration’s Green New Deal and rural Hoosiers should not be forced to fund these extreme initiatives. Hoosiers want a government that stays out of their way and supports local communities’ rights to decide what is best for their communities.

Democratic candidate Moyer did not respond to the J&C's questions.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: GOP, Democrat candidates vie to be new representative for13th District