    • Journal & Courier

    Primient announces co-location partnership in Lafayette valued at $400 million

    By Jillian Ellison, Lafayette Journal & Courier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJixa_0vyPiRcI00

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.— A more sustainable, plant-based alternative to petroleum-based monoethylene glycol (MEG), commonly used as antifreeze and to produce plastics, will soon be produced in Lafayette.

    Primient, the grain manufacturing company which spun out of Tate & Lyle in 2022, announced Monday it would form a co-location partnership with Sustainea, a bio-MEG manufacturing company headquartered in the United States, Primient said in a news release, to construct a facility located at the 3300 US 52 South property estimated at a value of $400 million.

    Adding Primient’s feedstock to Sustainea’s Bio-MEG plant will significantly reduce the need for traditional fossil-based plastics, the release said, by producing bioproducts for beverage bottles, food containers, apparel, and footwear.

    Primient CEO Jim Stutelberg said in the release the company's collaboration with Sustainea is an example of Primient "truly living our vision of building a better future" through plant-based solutions.

    “We chose a co-location partnership with Sustainea due to our aligned vision and mission, and because Sustainea’s Bio-MEG has a very strong value proposition in today’s marketplace," Stutelberg said. "The selection of Lafayette is a validation of Primient’s industry-leading low carbon footprint, enabled by our investments in co-generation capabilities to transition production entirely away from the use of coal."

    The choice to build the new multi-million dollar facility in Lafayette was made in part by "enthusiastic support from the state of Indiana and the city of Lafayette," the release said, with ground breaking for the facility to begin after conclusion of engineering and final investment decisions.

    In a release issued by the city of Lafayette, Mayor Tony Roswarski said the partnership with Sustainea is a welcomed one, as the project aligns with the city's long-term vision for growth and innovation for decades to come.

    "They will bring $400 million of new investments into our community and create a significant number of new local jobs in this emerging ag-bioscience sector. They will also be a strong partner for Primient, enabling them to grow their local operation," Roswarski said. "Like others before them, we couldn’t be happier that their competitive site selection process led them to conclude that Lafayette is the best place in the U.S. for them to implement their state-of-the-art technology."

    Production at the Sustainea facility, the release said, is expected to begin in 2028.

    Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal and Courier. She can be reached via email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ellison_writes.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Primient announces co-location partnership in Lafayette valued at $400 million

