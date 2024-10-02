Open in App
    Convicted murderer Bruce Alexander Jr. pleads guilty to felonies from 2021 crime spree

    By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXsvh_0vrGVPtF00

    LAFAYETTE, Ind. ― Bruce Alexander Jr. went on a violent crime spree in August 2021, which has already cost Alexander 54 years of his freedom for the Aug. 31, 2021, murder of Jermey Dumas. Now it will cost him more years of his life.

    “In a span of 12 days, the defendant is alleged to have shot three people, one of whom was killed. But two were seriously injured,” Tippecanoe County deputy prosecutor Elyse Madigan said last month during Alexander's sentencing for murder.

    Now Alexander, 22, has pleaded guilty on Monday to charges stemming from his Aug. 20 shooting of two men sitting in a car in the 2400 block of Central Street. He admitted to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and he admitted to the sentence-enhancing charge of use of a firearm.

    A Level 3 conviction carries a possible sentence of three to 16 years in prison, and the use of a firearm can add five to 20 additional years in prison, according to Indiana law.

    On just the murder sentence from last month, Alexander will be 73 by the time he finishes serving that prison sentence.

    Sentencing for the battery and firearm charges is scheduled for Nov. 4.

    In exchange for the guilty plea, charges from five cases, including two counts of attempted murder, were dismissed.

    Alexander's girlfriend, Charlie Moore, faces trial on Oct. 21 for murder in Dumas' killing, and attempted murder in the drive-by that wounded the men on Central Street.

    Alexander's friend, Willie James III, also faces a murder trial in November for Dumas' killing.

    Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Convicted murderer Bruce Alexander Jr. pleads guilty to felonies from 2021 crime spree

