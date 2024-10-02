LAFAYETTE, Ind. ― Two 18-year-old men sit in jail Tuesday morning suspected of shooting up a house Monday evening in the 1200 block of Washington Street.

No one was injured by the shots, police said.

The shots were fired around about 6:30 p.m. Monday, and officers swarmed the area, as two cars were reported leaving the area.

Lawrence Earl Simpson III was driving one of those two cars, police said, adding he is suspected of being involved in the shooting. The second car was found inside the neighborhood, police said.

Officers jailed Simpson, 18, of Lafayette, on Tuesday morning on suspicion of criminal recklessness by shooting into an inhabited dwelling and criminal recklessness. He also is suspected of possession of a machine gun, indicating the firearm police found had been modified to fire fully automatically.

The investigation led officers to the 1500 block of Broadway Street, where officers arrested Denver Damaria Smith, 18, of Lafayette, inside an apartment.

Smith was jailed on suspicion of theft of a firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Both Simpson and Smith remained jailed Tuesday morning in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Two 18-year-olds arrested on suspicion of shooting at a house on Washington Street