'Spending Time': Bringing joy to elderly residents with expendable income

WEST LAFYETTE, Ind. — Roughly 30 residents of West Lafayette Assisted Living crowd into a room off to the side of the dining area, lining the walls in chairs as they wait for the game to begin.

Standing at the front of the room beside a table lined with red gift bags and cellophane-wrapped Zachary's candy, Rose Dennis, activities coordinator, is eagerly waiting to start the first round of a simple game she's crafted for her residents called "Prize Explosion."

Although everyone will walk away a winner from this Friday afternoon game, Dennis has a secret.

Her residents will win bigger than they'd realized.

And it was all because of Dennis' even bigger heart.

A strong community built on giving back

When she joined the staff at West Lafayette Assisted Living in early 2024, Dennis said she immediately felt connected to its residents. Like many other retirement communities around the country, Dennis said theirs is filled with community heroes from all walks of life.

But for Dennis, the residents she found herself working with grew to mean more to her than being fixtures in her daily routine.

"They're my friends; it's like a second family," Dennis said. "These people really touched my heart, and I feel so honored to serve them, to cherish them, to walk through their journey with them. ... And I just feel so blessed."

Much like anyone would be when it comes to close friends and family, Dennis is eager to introduce others to some of her local in-residence heroes, like Nancy Scheer.

Upstairs in her small apartment, Scheer is seated in front of the Singer sewing machine she received as a wedding gift in 1959. Small floral cut-outs resembling a small dress lie in front of her waiting to become part of a Raggedy Ann doll.

Crafting the dolls from mostly donated fabric has been a lifelong hobby she's put to use for her daughter and grandchildren, and she now puts it to use for local children in times of desperate need.

"I got to thinking about children that are taken away from their parents and need something comforting," Scheer said. "I went through the police department, and they recommended making them for the Isaiah 117 House that's being built here in town. For children like that, after the police pick them up to take them to foster care, I thought they could go with a Raggedy Ann doll to wherever it is they're going."

Scheer has 25 dolls she's nearly completed, she said, with dolls varying in skin tone for children to pick from. Pinning down how long a doll takes to complete is tough, as she frequently makes pieces of a doll in batches at a time to make for faster assembly.

Dennis said each resident shares a story similar to Scheer's, and she's been inspired by them all as they continue pouring into the cups of those around them, even when they didn't have a lot left to pour.

Knowing how strapped elderly residents can be on a fixed income, Dennis said she wanted to find a way to lift them up. Initially, she began picking up scratch-off lottery tickets, hoping she would win a jackpot prize to give back to all of her residents.

"I know that was sort of foolish, and of course, obviously, that didn't pan out," Dennis said. "But it came on my heart one day to reach out to some local stores to see if we could get some kind of a program together where they could sponsor a few free items for our residents. But I didn't want it to be a hand-out, I wanted it to be more of just a token of appreciation."

But after reaching out to Millie's to see if they would possibly be interested in her idea, Dennis said she received so much more.

'Millie's Cares' aims to fill gaps within Greater Lafayette

After members of the Millie's team came to West Lafayette Assisted Living for a tour and a conversation with Dennis, she said her dream began to unfold.

Rather than just lifting up one or two residents with a gift each month like Dennis had pitched, Millie's offered to grant $30 for each resident onto a reloadable gift card, which would be used each month when the local thrift store assists with busing them over to the Lafayette flagship location, a gift that will continue on indefinitely.

Although Millie's is known across the Greater Lafayette area as a Catholic charity, giving back to the Lafayette Catholic School System, Millie's board member Stephen Leitch said a second arm of the charity was born in 2022 after recognizing a greater need for assistance.

"What 'Millie's Cares' does is it gives back to anybody in the community, no questions asked, if they have a need," Leitch said. "So when Rose called and asked if there was any way we could help, we said of course. This is a natural part of what we do."

As long as people keep donating their gently used goods to Millie's, Leitch said, the gift card for West Lafayette Assisted Living residents will continue to be reloaded.

"We've seen a huge increase in the level of donations we receive since starting Millie's Cares, and I think that's because what we do resonates with the community," Leitch said. "I think what's close to people's hearts is helping other people directly, and you know, if we can be the facilitator of that then that's what matters."

Time for the big surprise

After a few residents have tried their "luck" at "Prize Explosion," Dennis couldn't keep the secret in any longer.

"I want to thank you all for coming down this afternoon for our game show, but right now this is the moment I'm really excited about," Dennis said to the residents lining the walls and spilling into the dining area. "I want to introduce you to a very special business that, through their generosity, is going to do something very special for all of you."

Leitch and Millie's director of operations, Karissa Koning, walked in to join Dennis at the front of the room.

"Rose reached out to us and said that you guys like to go shopping," Leitch said. "How many of you do like to go shopping?"

All of the residents quickly began raising their hands amid small laughs.

"How many of you like to go shopping when someone else is paying for it?" Leitch asked.

The residents' hands went even higher as their level of excitement audibly rose.

"Well, what we're going to do is starting next week, we are going to take care of that for you guys when you get bused over to Millie's," Leitch said. "You're going to have some retail therapy. You're going to shop on our dime and pick out clothing, or books or whatever you want, and we're going to do that every month for you."

Dennis took the microphone over from Leitch, reiterating that what Millie's was offering will happen every month for the residents.

But before Dennis could continue on with her game, West Lafayette Assisted Living's director of operations, Kristie Cottrell, snuck the microphone away.

"You know we all love you guys, but we have all been very blessed and honored to be with Rose and to have Rose here with us," Cottrell said. "Without Rose, this wouldn't have been possible. She definitely has a servant heart of God and is leading us in the way that we need to be in this facility."

As Dennis stood tearfully at the front of the room, the residents slowly began to fall into a wavery chant of "hip, hip, hooray!" growing louder with each joining voice.

