    BoilersXTRA: Graham Harrell firing aftermath

    By Clark Wade, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yamQq_0vpIHnC900

    Why did Purdue coach Ryan Walters fire Graham Harrell mid-season, and where do the Boilermakers go from here? Nathan Baird and Sam King react to Monday’s press conference.

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: BoilersXTRA: Graham Harrell firing aftermath

