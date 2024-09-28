Open in App
    First-of-its-kind Veterinary Anesthesia Museum opens in Rossville, fulfilling a dream

    By Jillian Ellison, Lafayette Journal & Courier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKIP0_0vmuTeFD00

    ROSSVILLE, Ind. — As Harry Latshaw walks among his old, polished machinery, drivers passing through Rossville along Indiana 26 rubberneck through traffic as they approach the flashing four-way stoplight in the center of town.

    Gawking at the big picture windows at the store's façade is only natural: The name spread across its black awning at 24 W. Main St. reads "Veterinary Anesthesia Museum." Behind the museum's doors is veterinary anesthesia equipment dating back well over 100 years, a collection Latshaw has accumulated over the span of his 50-year career in veterinary medicine.

    As odd as the museum's specialization may seem, this has been a long time coming.

    "It's nice to see a dream come true," Freida Latshaw, Harry's wife, said. "Because that's exactly what this is; it's his dream."

    His dream, Harry said, is to create a space that will inspire the next generation of veterinary medicine pioneers. But those around Harry will boast that he himself is a pioneer in a class all his own.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlBHr_0vmuTeFD00

    It all started on an Indiana farm

    Pigs, cows and chickens were just a few of the animals on the Latshaw family farm in Colburn where Harry grew up, influencing him to enroll at Purdue University to study animal science in the College of Agriculture, graduating in 1967.

    After applying to Purdue's veterinary medicine program during his senior year of college, Harry said he was placed on the alternate list. While waiting in the wings for the chance to attend vet school, Harry began working full time.

    As the money began rolling in, he said the idea of attending vet school didn't seem as appealing. But by 1972, Harry found himself back at Purdue's vet school. Except this time, it wasn't to enroll. He'd landed a job as a large animal anesthetist.

    Harry said arriving at the vet school with his new full-time job and seeing some of his former classmates still going through their own schooling to achieve a doctorate, he felt further appreciation for his decision to forgo the program.

    "As I look back on it, I'm glad I didn't go," Harry said. "I wouldn't give you a nickel for having gone through vet school because I have been able to do some things I never would have done had I gotten a DVM."

    While working as an animal anesthetist for 22 years before becoming assistant director within the college, Harry said he grew to know every single graduate. But more importantly, he became the go-to person for repairing and understanding anesthesia equipment.

    "As time went on, those veterinarians would get into practice, and if they had some trouble with an anesthesia machine, they knew they could call me," he said. "For a while, I was doing it for nothing. But after a while, I sort of said, 'You know, I think we need to be making this into a business.'"

    The birth of Vetamac, and a museum, in a small town

    In 1990, Harry and his wife, Freida, founded Vetamac, a veterinary anesthesia service and sales business, in Rossville. The couple have lived there since they married in 1967, after a blind date at a picnic in Indianapolis.

    As Harry began slowly moving into the industry after retiring from Purdue in 2000, he found himself accidentally amassing a collection of old veterinary equipment.

    "When I would sell a new machine to a practice, they would say, 'Do you want that old machine?" Harry said, "because they needed to get rid of it since it was just occupying space. I didn't actually want it, but it was a favor to them, so I would say, 'Well, OK.'"

    After a few years of selling a new machine and loading up the old one as a favor to the client, Harry had a bit of a collection on his hands.

    The collection eventually reached a point, Freida said, where it "chased itself out of the house."

    After retiring from Vetamac in 2016, Harry said he and Freida went to snow-bird in Florida. But he then found himself with a new hobby-turned-job: refurbishing the vintage and antique machinery.

    "I guess now it's a hobby-turned-medication, because I'm taking on more than I ever thought I would," Harry said.

    Looking back to when he last retired, Harry said he can recall writing in a diary his dreams for the collection of equipment, knowing that what he had was one-of-a-kind.

    "When I looked at what I had, as well as what was still out there, I thought, 'You know, I ought to do something with this. I ought to preserve it some way,'" Harry said. "I'd gone to a lot of museums dedicated to agricultural equipment since that's my background, and almost everything I was seeing in these museums was equipment that I'd either used or had experienced seeing it be used. I'd thought of a museum as a sort of nostalgic experience, but then I realized that a museum is sort of an educational institution, too."

    Harry said that's when the plan for a Veterinary Anesthesia Museum really "hit him between the eyes."

    An educational space for the next generation, a 'nirvana' for the past

    At a soft opening for the museum, Harry takes former colleagues and students through each of the three main rooms lined with old medical machines and antique tables topped with antique equipment.

    Pete Bill, a professor emeritus in Purdue's College of Veterinary Medicine, said that although veterinarians can be known for being obscure in their interests, a venue like the Veterinary Anesthesia Museum is about as niche as it gets.

    "They have museums in the United States for veterinary medicine, but this is kind of unique in what he has and the way it's set up," Bill said. "For veterinarians and veterinary anesthesiologists, this is kind of nirvana."

    But something this rare is only fitting for Harry, who many would say is a rarity himself, Bill said. Harry's knowledge of how veterinary anesthesia equipment runs and operates is unmatched.

    Surrounded by former colleagues of vet medicine, Bill and others can recount how many times they've called on Harry for help with a machine, or the national recognition he's received for being a pioneer in the field of veterinary anesthesia.

    For Harry, this space isn't to reminisce on his own accomplishments, but rather to inspire the next generation to be pioneers in veterinary medicine.

    Although some of the pieces of equipment are true antiques, there is a station for young ones to have a hand in their own animal surgery. Rigged with an air pump in its stomach, a large stuffed dog lies on a small operating table, where Harry demonstrates how kids can hold the air pump in their hands to experience what an operation could feel like.

    Eventually, Freida said she would like to turn the back room of the museum into a library filled with anatomy and physiology coloring books for kids to take pages home to continue learning with.

    But for now, the Latshaws are eager to open the museum's doors to the public on Oct. 5 from 1 to 6 p.m., hoping the community and veterinary enthusiasts will see the historic value in their dream, too.

    "I can't wait to see kids in here," Harry said. "That's the primary goal: to get kids excited about veterinary medicine, because they are the future."

    Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal and Courier. She can be reached via email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ellison_writes.

    This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: First-of-its-kind Veterinary Anesthesia Museum opens in Rossville, fulfilling a dream

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Marilyn Roudebush
    2d ago
    that's awesome.
    cindi danner
    2d ago
    Way to go Harry and Freida
    View all comments
