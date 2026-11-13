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📢 Jourdanton FFA teams qualify for AREA at Wintergarden LDEs
11 days ago
📢 Jourdanton FFA advances multiple teams to AREA
Jourdanton FFA students had a big day at the Wintergarden LDE’s, bringing home top finishes and several AREA qualifications.
1st place – AREA Qualifiers
- Senior Quiz: Bailey Brister, Mila Ducote, Alexis Rakowitz, Kenzie Rakowitz, Parker Hicks, Anthony Scoggin
- Greenhand Creed Speaking: Maximo Gonzalez
- Greenhand Skills: Cesar DelARosa, Roman Huddleston, Nahla Lira, Jacob Powell
- Senior Chapter Conducting: Bailey Brister, Luke Dickens, Mila Ducote, Abigail Harter, Parker Hicks, Alexis Rakowitz, Anthony Scoggin, Hixon Wiatrek
2nd place – AREA Qualifiers
- Senior Skills: Karli Boudreaux, Reese Bryan, Zachary Burkholder, Sebastian Munoz
- Greenhand Chapter Conducting: Sophia Bledsoe, Maria Gallegos, Aldyn Hunter, Ethan Klumb, Cashtyn Teague, Jaycee Villarreal, Alli Waclawczyk, Kalli Waclawczyk, Mazie Strange
Other strong finishes included 3rd, 4th, and 5th place in Radio Broadcasting, Job Interview, Quiz, and Creed Speaking.
Wish these students good luck at AREA and congratulate them when you see them around campus!
More Info: JOURDANTON ISD -
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