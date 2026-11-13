📢 Jourdanton FFA advances multiple teams to AREA

Jourdanton FFA students had a big day at the Wintergarden LDE’s, bringing home top finishes and several AREA qualifications.

1st place – AREA Qualifiers

Senior Quiz: Bailey Brister, Mila Ducote, Alexis Rakowitz, Kenzie Rakowitz, Parker Hicks, Anthony Scoggin

Bailey Brister, Mila Ducote, Alexis Rakowitz, Kenzie Rakowitz, Parker Hicks, Anthony Scoggin Greenhand Creed Speaking: Maximo Gonzalez

Maximo Gonzalez Greenhand Skills: Cesar DelARosa, Roman Huddleston, Nahla Lira, Jacob Powell

Cesar DelARosa, Roman Huddleston, Nahla Lira, Jacob Powell Senior Chapter Conducting: Bailey Brister, Luke Dickens, Mila Ducote, Abigail Harter, Parker Hicks, Alexis Rakowitz, Anthony Scoggin, Hixon Wiatrek

2nd place – AREA Qualifiers

Senior Skills: Karli Boudreaux, Reese Bryan, Zachary Burkholder, Sebastian Munoz

Karli Boudreaux, Reese Bryan, Zachary Burkholder, Sebastian Munoz Greenhand Chapter Conducting: Sophia Bledsoe, Maria Gallegos, Aldyn Hunter, Ethan Klumb, Cashtyn Teague, Jaycee Villarreal, Alli Waclawczyk, Kalli Waclawczyk, Mazie Strange

Other strong finishes included 3rd, 4th, and 5th place in Radio Broadcasting, Job Interview, Quiz, and Creed Speaking.

Wish these students good luck at AREA and congratulate them when you see them around campus!